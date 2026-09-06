Cincinnati Reds Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Brewers Series Finale

The Cincinnati Reds are in the middle of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Brewers won the first game of the series 10-7 on Friday. The Reds won the second game 5-3 on Saturday. The series finale is slated to begin at 12:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Reds announced they cut a seven-year MLB veteran.

Cincinnati Reds Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Brewers Game

The Reds designated left-hander Sam Moll for assignment, the team announced.

Via the Reds on X: The #Reds today activated from the 60-day injured list RHP Graham Ashcraft and designated for assignment LHP Sam Moll.

Moll posted a 4.79 ERA with a 1.49 WHIP and 56 strikeouts over 56 1/3 innings out of the Reds’ bullpen this season.

Moll has been with the Reds organization since 2023. The southpaw will now either be traded, claimed off waivers or clear waivers. Since he has more than three years of service time, Moll can reject an outright assignment if he clears waivers.

Looking at Sam Moll’s Career

Moll, 34, made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.

The southpaw didn’t return to the majors until 2021 with the Athletics.

Moll pitched for Oakland until the 2023 trade deadline, as the Athletics traded him to the Reds.

Moll has pitched for the Reds since the trade. In his seven-year MLB career, Moll has posted a 3.98 ERA with 245 strikeouts over 235 innings.

Looking At The Cincinnati Reds Right Now

The Reds have won six of their last 10 games.

Cincinnati is in last place in the National League Central with a 68-74 record. The club is 19 1/2 games behind the Brewers for first place in the division and 6 1/2 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final National League Wild Card spot.

After wrapping up their series against the Brewers on Sunday, the Reds will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.