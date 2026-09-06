Cincinnati Reds Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Brewers Series Finale

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Terry Francona of the Cincinnati Reds looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Dodger Stadium on September 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Moll posted a 4.79 ERA with a 1.49 WHIP and 56 strikeouts over 56 1/3 innings out of the Reds’ bullpen this season.
Moll has been with the Reds organization since 2023. The southpaw will now either be traded, claimed off waivers or clear waivers. Since he has more than three years of service time, Moll can reject an outright assignment if he clears waivers.
Looking at Sam Moll’s Career
Moll, 34, made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.
The southpaw didn’t return to the majors until 2021 with the Athletics.
Moll pitched for Oakland until the 2023 trade deadline, as the Athletics traded him to the Reds.
Moll has pitched for the Reds since the trade. In his seven-year MLB career, Moll has posted a 3.98 ERA with 245 strikeouts over 235 innings.
Looking At The Cincinnati Reds Right Now
The Reds have won six of their last 10 games.
Cincinnati is in last place in the National League Central with a 68-74 record. The club is 19 1/2 games behind the Brewers for first place in the division and 6 1/2 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final National League Wild Card spot.
After wrapping up their series against the Brewers on Sunday, the Reds will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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