Joey Votto Thanks Family, Fans With Heartfelt Retirement Message

Joey Votto, one of the all-time great Cincinnati Reds players, has called it a career.

The 2010 National League MVP officially announced his retirement on Thursday, August 22, posting a video of himself on Instagram where he said simply, “That’s it. I’m done. I’m officially retired from baseball.”

Over 17 seasons, all with the Reds, Votto made six All-Star teams. He led the league in on-base percentage seven times, walks five times, and OPS twice. He retires as the franchise’s all-time leader in walks.

Though his video was short and sweet, the accompanying caption went into more detail. Votto used the space to thank everyone who stood by him through his career and to reinforce his love for baseball.

“Thank you to my parents, Wendy and Joe, for giving me everything I needed to fulfill my dream of becoming a professional baseball player,” he began. “Thank you to my brother, Tyler Votto, for throwing me wiffle balls for all those years (ha ha, you are the best. I had to write this.).”

He went on to thank his high school teammates, hometown and youth baseball teams, and his first coaches as a pro.

“As a Major League player, Dusty Baker and Scott Rolen taught me how to be a pro’s pro,” he continued. “My man Jay Bruce, can you run? can you hit? can you throw? Then go play. So many great teammates.”

Joey Votto Could Have Been a Toronto Blue Jay

Votto didn’t come into the 2024 season expecting to hang it up. After the Reds bought him out of the final year of the 10-year contract he signed in 2014, Votto signed a Minor League deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. An ankle injury that he suffered during his first Spring Training game, however, kept him sidelined until July.

When healthy, he was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo, where he hit only .143 in 15 games.

“Toronto + Canada, I wanted to play in front of you,” Votto wrote. “Sigh, I tried with all my heart to play for my people. I’m just not good anymore. Thank you for all the support during my attempt.

“Cincinnati, I’ve only played for you. I love you.”

Votto finished his message by thanking the fans who cheered him on — or booed him — throughout his career.

“Finally, to the MLB fans. You energized me with your cheers, I loved the boos, the trash talk, the moments where I broke a road cities moment, or was humbled on stage,” he wrote. “I’ll never forget, early in my career, my first time at Wrigley Field and the crowd standing and cheering toward my failure. I remember standing at the plate, smiling and thinking, this is my home. I belong here.”

The Joey Votto Hall of Fame Case

Votto’s career numbers make a compelling case for an eventual Cooperstown call. The lifetime .294 hitter finished with a 144 OPS+, placing him in the upper tier of hitters during his career.

His consistency should also work in his favor. He hit .297 or better every year in the Big Leagues from his age 23 to 33 seasons. After a truncated 2014, he was right back at it, hitting .314 or better each of the next three years.

In terms of value, Votto ends his career with 64.5 bWAR. For context, fellow MVP first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has 61.8 bWAR and counting.

His trophy case isn’t quite as full as a lot of Hall of Famers, without any Silver Slugger awards and just one Gold Glove. But Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors raises a good point: Votto’s prime coincided with fellow National League first basemen Goldschmidt and Albert Pujols.

Franco also raised the point that if Votto wants to stick around the game, he will certainly have the opportunity.

“He complemented his litany of on-field accomplishments with a cerebral approach to hitting and a sarcastic wit that’d no doubt provide coaching or media opportunities if he wanted to take them,” he wrote.

Votto hasn’t yet revealed his retirement plans.