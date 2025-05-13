Pete Rose Eligible For Hall Of Fame After 30-Year Ban Is Lifted

In a decision that has already sent shockwaves across the baseball landscape, Major League Baseball has officially removed its lifetime ban on legendary Cincinnati Reds slugger Pete Rose—posthumously.

After more than three decades of exclusion from the sport’s highest honor, the all-time hits leader is now eligible for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The announcement came directly from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, who confirmed that Rose—who passed away in September 2024 at age 83—has been removed from the league’s permanently ineligible list, per The Athletic’s Tyler Kepner. The move effectively makes him a Hall of Fame candidate for the first time since his ban began in 1989.

Statement from Manfred, Major League Baseball, in a letter to the Rose family’s attorney Jeffrey Lenkov:

“In my view, a determination must be made regarding how the phrase ‘permanently ineligible’ should be interpreted in light of the purposes and policies behind Rule 21, which are to: (1) protect the game from individuals who pose a risk to the integrity of the sport by prohibiting the participation of such individuals; and (2) create a deterrent effect that reduces the likelihood of future violations by others. In my view, once an individual has passed away, the purposes of Rule 21 have been served. Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game. Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve. Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list.”

Rose, who recorded a record 4,256 career hits, was banned for violating Rule 21(d), which prohibits betting on games in which a player or manager is involved. At the time, Rose was managing the Reds and later admitted to placing bets on his own team. The ban was swift and harsh—ensuring he would never be considered for Cooperstown so long as he remained on MLB’s ineligible list.

Now, that barrier has been removed.

Reds issue statement following MLB ruling

Rose isn’t the only one affected. Along with him, MLB also cleared Shoeless Joe Jackson and 15 other deceased players who had been on the permanently ineligible list. The policy shift allows the Hall of Fame to now evaluate players based on their on-field accomplishments, regardless of off-field controversies—provided they are no longer living.

This development comes after renewed public pressure, including a meeting between Rose’s daughter and Manfred earlier this year. Former President Donald Trump also weighed in on social media, voicing strong support for Rose’s reinstatement and Hall of Fame candidacy.

So what’s next?

The path to Cooperstown isn’t automatic. Rose’s case will be considered by the Classic Baseball Era Committee—a special 16-member panel that meets every few years to evaluate overlooked legends. The committee will vote in December 2027, and Rose will need at least 12 votes to gain enshrinement.

Despite his ban, Rose remained a fan favorite over the years. Nicknamed “Charlie Hustle,” he was revered for his fiery playstyle, versatility, and unmatched work ethic. He was a 17-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion, and the 1973 National League MVP.

Whether the Classic Committee chooses to elect him or not, this moment marks a turning point in baseball history. A once-untouchable topic is now fair game—and one of the sport’s most divisive debates may finally reach a resolution.

For Reds fans, baseball purists, and Hall of Fame traditionalists alike, the question no longer begins with “if.” It now begins with “when.”

Rose is officially eligible for the Hall of Fame. And after 30 long years, that alone is a legacy-defining moment.