Legendary MLB Star Pete Rose’s Last Instagram Post Before Death

Former MLB player and 17-time All-Star Pete Rose died on September 30, 2024, at age 83, TMZ reported. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, Rose’s agent confirmed Rose’s death and told the outlet, “The family is asking for privacy at this time.” Fiterman referred to Rose as his “exclusive client” in the three-time World Series champion’s last Instagram post before his death.

The duo visited Rose’s diving headfirst slide statue outside the Great American Ball Park, home of his former team, the Cincinnati Reds.

They captioned the shared post on August 14, “Honored to visit Cincinnati with my exclusive client, Pete Rose. It was great to proudly stand with him by his legendary headfirst slide statue in the hometown of the Hit King. #FitermanSports #PeteRose #Cincinnati.”

Rose’s statue, revealed in 2017, was the eighth Reds star in franchise history to receive the ballpark nod. “It’s just an honor to be on the same block with these guys,” Rose said, per ESPN. “This has to be the ultimate goal for any player of his or her sport.”

Rose’s career was not with controversy. In 1989, Rose, a Cincinnati native, was banned from baseball for life after betting on his team while managing the Reds, which he admitted to in 2004. While Rose was denied entry into the MLB Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, he was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2017.

Pete Rose Noted His ‘Deteriorating’ Health & Heart Issues Amid His Divorce From Estranged Wife Carol Rose

ABC News reported, “Rose was found at his home by a family member, according to the medical examiner” in Clark County, Nevada. “There were no signs of foul play.”

While the coroner investigates Rose’s cause of death, and the former switch hitter “was not under the care of doctor when he died,” ABC News noted, he dealt with numerous health issues over the past several years.

Amid a contentious divorce with estranged wife Carol Rose, whom he married in 1984, court documents obtained by TMZ Sports in 2018 noted his “deteriorating” health. At the time, Rose wanted to block his wife from receiving spousal support and engaged to former Playboy model Kiana Kim.

“[Rose] is currently disabled and can barely walk or travel,” the documents stated, per the outlet. “His health is deteriorating and has a heart condition and on blood thinners.” The 1973 National League MVP said, “I am in poor health and disabled… and have trouble walking.”

Between 2013 and 2018, Rose underwent three procedures for a heart condition.

Despite His Complicated History, Social Media Flooded With Messages Honoring Pete Rose’s Career

While “Charlie Hustle” was an infamous figure in the sports world, numerous fans felt his omission from Cooperstown was misguided. During his 24 seasons in the league, he registered 4,256 hits at 14,053 career at-bats. Barstool Sports posted, “Rest in Peace to the Hit King Pete Rose.”

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg posted, “There has never been another player like Pete Rose in my lifetime. This is the way I will remember him, playing the game harder than anyone else ever did. Few athletes will leave behind more complicated legacies. Today isn’t the day for that. Today, let’s just say thanks to Charlie Hustle, for playing the way we always dreamt we would if given the chance. #RIP.”

One fan posted on X, “#RIP Pete Rose It is a travesty with the inclusion of sports betting in every sport as advertisers especially in #MLB that you were never allowed to enter the Hall of Fame while you were still here as your play on the field was so worthy of the hall.”