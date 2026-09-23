Hi, Subscriber

Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Jo Adell Change During Red Sox Series

  • 309 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jo Adell
Getty
Cleveland Guardians announce sudden Jo Adell change before Game 2 of their Boston Red Sox series.

The Cleveland Guardians will look to build on their 3-2 victory on Tuesday night with another game against the Boston Red Sox. However, the Guardians announced some news about Jo Adell.

Game 2 is on a bit later than Tuesday night, being broadcast at 5:10 PM Mountain Time, 6:10 PM Central Time, or 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

Cleveland Guardians News: Announce Sudden Jo Adell Change Before Game 2 Versus The Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jo Adell #7 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of the game at Target Field on September 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Prior to the second game of their series against the Red Sox being played, the Guardians announced their lineup for the Wednesday night contest. That lineup featured a change for Adell.

“Guardians 9/23: S. Kwan LF J. Ramírez 3B C. DeLauter DH J. Adell RF T. Bazzana 2B N. Lowe 1B P. Bailey C P. Halpin CF B. Rocchio SS F. Griffin SP,” Underdog MLB announced the Guardians lineup on social media.

One of the most sudden changes was swapping Chase DeLauter and Jo Adell. Adell will play RF, while DeLauter will be the DH. They swapped for Tuesday night’s game.

Additional changes include moving Steven Kwan to LF to make room for Petey Halpin at CF. Patrick Bailey and Nathaniel Lowe return to catcher and 1B, respectively.

Looking At Jo Adell

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 16: Jo Adell #7 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a two-run single during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on September 16, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Upon Adell’s acquisition at the MLB Trade Deadline, he was called a “very good complement to our lineup.” The numbers certainly back up that claim.

The 27-year-old has played 43 games for the Guardians. In those games, he has recorded 40 hits, nine doubles, 31 RBIs, one stolen base, and six home runs.

Adell played as the designated hitter last game, which is more of the exception than the norm. For Adell, he has spent 130 games in RF this year. Additionally, he has played three at CF and 16 at LF.

Adell has certainly added to the lineup rather than taken away. And now he’s back in a position that he is proficient at.

This is nothing but good news for the team.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

3 Comments

Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Jo Adell Change During Red Sox Series

Notify of
3 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x