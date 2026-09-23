Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Jo Adell Change During Red Sox Series

The Cleveland Guardians will look to build on their 3-2 victory on Tuesday night with another game against the Boston Red Sox. However, the Guardians announced some news about Jo Adell.

Game 2 is on a bit later than Tuesday night, being broadcast at 5:10 PM Mountain Time, 6:10 PM Central Time, or 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

Cleveland Guardians News: Announce Sudden Jo Adell Change Before Game 2 Versus The Boston Red Sox

Prior to the second game of their series against the Red Sox being played, the Guardians announced their lineup for the Wednesday night contest. That lineup featured a change for Adell.

“Guardians 9/23: S. Kwan LF J. Ramírez 3B C. DeLauter DH J. Adell RF T. Bazzana 2B N. Lowe 1B P. Bailey C P. Halpin CF B. Rocchio SS F. Griffin SP,” Underdog MLB announced the Guardians lineup on social media.

One of the most sudden changes was swapping Chase DeLauter and Jo Adell. Adell will play RF, while DeLauter will be the DH. They swapped for Tuesday night’s game.

Additional changes include moving Steven Kwan to LF to make room for Petey Halpin at CF. Patrick Bailey and Nathaniel Lowe return to catcher and 1B, respectively.

Looking At Jo Adell

Upon Adell’s acquisition at the MLB Trade Deadline, he was called a “very good complement to our lineup.” The numbers certainly back up that claim.

The 27-year-old has played 43 games for the Guardians. In those games, he has recorded 40 hits, nine doubles, 31 RBIs, one stolen base, and six home runs.

Adell played as the designated hitter last game, which is more of the exception than the norm. For Adell, he has spent 130 games in RF this year. Additionally, he has played three at CF and 16 at LF.

Adell has certainly added to the lineup rather than taken away. And now he’s back in a position that he is proficient at.

This is nothing but good news for the team.