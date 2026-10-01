Guardians Announce Unfortunate Colin Holderman Injury News Ahead of ALDS

After winning the AL Central by a single game, the Cleveland Guardians will face their division rival, the Chicago White Sox, in the ALDS.

Chicago swept the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card to advance to the next round and face the Guardians. Two-seed Cleveland is ready, but will be down an important reinforcement.

Relief pitcher Colin Holderman has been battling a nagging right wrist injury and has been sidelined since early September. Unfortunately, we have seen the last of Holderman in 2026.

The 30-year-old righty is set to undergo surgery to address his injured right wrist, ending his 2026 season, MLB.com’s Tim Stebbins says.

Holderman is excited to watch the Guardians in the postseason.

“We’re the team of destiny,” the Guardians pitcher said.

Colin Holderman Has Been Dealing with Same Wrist Injury for Multiple Years

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Colin Holderman was beginning to ramp up in hopes of returning to the mound for the team in the postseason.

“With about a week left in the season, it was relayed that he had received an injection and was going to try to ramp up throwing,” wrote Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors.

These plans have been shut down, along with Holderman’s 2026 season.

The 30-year-old pitcher said the wrist injury has been an issue for him over the past four seasons, McDonald added. This timeline extends the setback all the way to the 2023 season while a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Without Holderman, the Guardians will look to rely on Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis, and Erik Sabrowksi in the bullpen.

Colin Holderman Revives Career in First Year With Guardians

Despite the unfortunate injury news, Colin Holderman ended his 2026 season on a high note. Cleveland added the righty on a one-year, $1.5 million deal last offseason.

He was coming off a forgettable season in 2025 with the Pirates. In 24 appearances, he finished 0-2 with a 7.01 ERA and a 1.95 WHIP. Holderman flipped the script with the Guardians, finishing 2026 with a 6-4 record, 2.73 ERA, and 1.04 WHIP.

Holderman is under club control through 2028 and is set to go through arbitration this winter.

As for the Guardians, they will look to redeem themselves after losing to the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card Series last year. This time, the White Sox stand in their path ahead of the ALCS.