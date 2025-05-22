Cubs Star in the Making Deemed Top Trade Chip in Waiting

By most accounts, Kevin Alcántara was supposed to be the guy in the Chicago Cubs’ outfield of the future.

Long, wiry, and oozing upside, the 22-year-old outfielder seems like the kind of prospect a team builds around, not shops around. But with Chicago’s pitching rotation on the verge of collapse, Alcántara may now be the sacrificial lamb in the Cubs’ quest for rotation reinforcements.

Bleacher Report recently listed Alcántara as the most likely Cub to be traded this season, writing, “If the Cubs do decide to go shopping for impact MLB talent at the deadline, Alcántara is a good bet to be dangled.”

It’s not a shocking assessment. With the Cubs scrambling to patch a rotation that’s been battered by injuries and underperformance, the front office may have no choice but to deal from its stash of high-ceiling outfielders.

MLB Analyst Tabs Kevin Alcántara as ‘A Good Bet to be Dangled’

Alcántara, Chicago’s No. 5 prospect, has always stood out for his physical tools. Standing 6-foot-6 with a plus arm and speed that belies his frame, he was acquired from the Yankees in the 2021 Anthony Rizzo trade. Since then, he’s climbed steadily through the system. According to Prospects Live, “Alcántara has true five-tool potential,” with raw power that could make him a middle-of-the-order force if he can tap into it more consistently.

The numbers have been promising. In 2024, Alcántara split time between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, combining to slash .278/.353/.428 with 14 home runs, 61 RBIs and 14 stolen bases before a brief, three-game call-up to the majors. And while his MLB debut did not truly move the needle, as he went 1-for-10 in late September, the confidence is there.

“I’m ready for anything,” Alcántara told Marquee Sports Network. “I just want to help this team win. That’s what I’m here to do.”

In 37 games for Iowa this season, Alcántara has posted a slash line of .248/.325/.426. But even a confident, toolsy outfielder may not be enough to keep the Cubs from using him as bait.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it, Chicago’s rotation is in crisis mode. Justin Steele’s season-ending surgery was already a major blow. Then there’s Shota Imanaga, who’s been brilliant, but he’s now dealing with hamstring issues that could limit his innings in the second half.

The Cubs were forced to call up Chris Flexen recently, a move that smacks more of desperation than confidence. Cade Horton, the team’s No. 2 prospect, was brought up to fill a rotation spot having logged just 47 total innings at Triple-A over the past two seasons.

That’s not a winning formula. If the Cubs want to hang on to the NL Central lead or even flirt with a Wild Card, they’ll need to deal, sooner rather than later.

Cubs May Have to Sacrifice Kevin Alcántara’s Potential for Pitching

With Alcántara’s value still sky-high and his MLB sample size still tiny, he fits the mold of the ideal trade chip — young, cheap, controllable, and not yet able to make or break a contender. Teams like the White Sox, A’s, and Marlins — clubs with pitching to spare and rebuilds to accelerate — could be natural fits.

Of course, moving Alcántara could backfire spectacularly. His upside remains enormous, and several evaluators still see him as a potential All-Star. Kenneth Teape of Sports Illustrated noted that while Alcántara is “not ready for the majors yet,” he “carries immense upside,” particularly if he can refine his approach and get to his raw power more consistently.

But potential doesn’t win games in August. Pitching does. And the Cubs don’t have enough of it right now.

In the end, the front office is facing the classic buyer’s dilemma: sacrifice a slice of the future to save the present, or ride it out and hope the arms hold up. Alcántara, for all his promise, might end up being the price of ambition.