Guardians Going After World Series Champion

The Cleveland Guardians could probably use another starting pitcher for the 2027 season.

Foster Griffin appears likely to leave in free agency, and that likely leaves an opening. Cleveland still has Parker Messick, Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee and Joey Cantillo, but adding a fifth proven starter while also increasing depth in case of injuries would certainly be a logical move.

Different names float around early in the offseason, including a prior link between the Guardians and former Tigers starter Casey Mize.

The latest suggestion, though, is that the Guardians are looking to the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers and checking out one of their new free agents.

Guardians Want Dustin May

A new free agent report from The Athletic’s Jim Bowden suggests that the Guardians are one of the teams after May.

Bowden’s report actually indicates that May is being heavily pursued by teams across baseball. Bowden posted on X to share that up to nine teams might be after May.

Bowden wrote this: “The market for Dustin May is blowing up right now with the Cubs, Nationals, Orioles, Giants, Reds, Guardians, Marlins, White Sox and Blue Jays all in play right now!!!”

That makes it tough to know who May might really want, and which teams want May the most. There almost certainly are front-runners, but that report simply makes clear that May is a desirable pitcher at the moment.

Dustin May Underrated

The Athletic’s Eno Sarris recently wrote that May is one of the most underrated members of this free agent pitching class.

“There are two domestic free agents who will be under 30 years old next season and have above-average stuff and command as judged by Stuff+ and Location+,” Sarris writes, referring to a couple of his metrics for measuring pitch performance. “One is Trevor Rogers, and he’s projected to get a nine-figure deal in most spots. The other is Dustin May, who likely won’t get half that. There are also some interesting changes May made last year that didn’t show up in the ERA but could be intriguing. For one, he got his arm angle back up to where it was years ago when he was a top prospect with the Dodgers. That improved the vertical movement on his cutter and four seamer, which, in turn, allowed him to focus on the four-seamer, cutter and curveball more versus lefties. Results on the field matter, too, so this isn’t an argument that May should get the same money as Rogers. But May is more interesting than his ERA over the last two years.”

The Guardians feel like a perfect fit for a guy with good stuff who they can still optimize to be his best self.

Cleveland likely won’t end up offering the same money as a few of the bigger-market teams after May, so he’d have to see the Guardians as an ideal match stylistically. He did just have success in Milwaukee, so maybe May will choose to stay in the Midwest.