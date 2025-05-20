Guardians’ No. 1 Pick Stuns Early Then Runs Into Brutal Roadblock

The Cleveland Guardians’ top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft will deal with a setback, following a strong developmental start to his career.

Travis Bazzana, who made history the moment his name was called first overall last year, becoming the first Australian ever to be selected No. 1, will now be sidelined 8 to 10 weeks with an “internal oblique strain,” per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com.

In 33 games at Double-A Akron, he was slashing .252/.362/.433, with 4 home runs, 17 RBIs, 5 doubles, and 3 triples. Those aren’t eye-popping numbers on the surface, but they’re impressive when you consider the context—this was his first full taste of professional baseball.

Even more promising was the fact that he was heating up. In May, he posted a .904 OPS across 12 games, showing improved power and better contact. His approach never wavered. Pitchers couldn’t fool him. He was adjusting—fast.

Then, just as the Guardians began quietly thinking about the possibility of an MLB debut later this year, luck took a negative turn.

During a game on May 14, he appeared to grimace and reach toward his right side after a swing. It happened again on the next pitch. And again after that. But instead of leaving the game immediately, he powered through and ripped a double. That would be his last swing before heading to the dugout, and ultimately, the injured list.

A tough setback with a player who has a ton of promise in Cleveland.

It’s the kind of injury that can linger if rushed, and the Guardians are unlikely to take any chances with a player who represents such a significant part of their future.

Before the injury, there were real discussions about whether he might skip Triple-A entirely and debut in the majors this summer. Cleveland had already made a bold move by trading away Andrés Giménez, opening up a possible pathway to playing time. Given his advanced skill set and his maturity at the plate, it wasn’t out of the question.

Now, that conversation is on hold.

But make no mistake—the long-term outlook remains significantly positive.

The 22-year-old prospect earned a reputation in college as one of the most polished bats in the country, posting a ridiculous .360/.497/.660 line at Oregon State. He walked more than he struck out, stole bases, hit for power, and played with a motor that scouts couldn’t stop raving about.

That same player showed up in Akron. He was quickly ranked No. 12 overall in all of baseball by several national outlets. His swing mechanics were already major-league ready. His plate approach looked seasoned beyond his years.

Now, it’s just about recovery. Oblique injuries aren’t career-altering, but they are frustrating. They sap power and can delay timing at the plate—especially for hitters who rely on core rotation and quick bat speed. The Guardians will give him the time he needs.

If all goes well, fans could still see him in Cleveland by September—especially if the team can will itself in the playoff hunt.

For now, though, the baseball world will have to wait. This young phenom was just starting to show why he’s the future of the Guardians infield.

So while the delay may slow the timeline, it certainly won’t change the trajectory of his bright career ahead.