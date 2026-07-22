Hi, Subscriber

Guardians Provide Jose Ramirez Injury News Ahead of Game vs. Twins

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jose Ramirez
Getty
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez was activated from the 10-day injured list and will play on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins.

The Cleveland Guardians have been without their franchise player since June 13. Jose Ramirez suffered a fractured left hamate bone that required surgery to address the issue.

Ramirez’s initial recovery timeline was set at approximately six weeks.

Over the last week, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt mentioned that Ramirez may not have needed a rehab assignment before returning from the injury.

This statement held true. Jose Ramirez was activated from the injured list on Wednesday before the Guardians’ matchup against the Minnesota Twins. Ramirez will bat second and play at third base, Mason Horodyski of News 5 Cleveland announced.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

0 Comments

Guardians Provide Jose Ramirez Injury News Ahead of Game vs. Twins

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x