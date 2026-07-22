Over the last week, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt mentioned that Ramirez may not have needed a rehab assignment before returning from the injury.
This statement held true. Jose Ramirez was activated from the injured list on Wednesday before the Guardians’ matchup against the Minnesota Twins. Ramirez will bat second and play at third base, Mason Horodyski of News 5 Cleveland announced.
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Guardians Provide Jose Ramirez Injury News Ahead of Game vs. Twins