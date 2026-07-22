Guardians Provide Jose Ramirez Injury News Ahead of Game vs. Twins

The Cleveland Guardians have been without their franchise player since June 13. Jose Ramirez suffered a fractured left hamate bone that required surgery to address the issue.

Ramirez’s initial recovery timeline was set at approximately six weeks.

Over the last week, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt mentioned that Ramirez may not have needed a rehab assignment before returning from the injury.

This statement held true. Jose Ramirez was activated from the injured list on Wednesday before the Guardians’ matchup against the Minnesota Twins. Ramirez will bat second and play at third base, Mason Horodyski of News 5 Cleveland announced.