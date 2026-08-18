Cleveland Guardians Announce Jose Ramirez Change Before Giants Series

The Cleveland Guardians kick off their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. They will be looking to bounce back after a tough 5-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in their most recent game on Sunday.

Following their rough loss to the Padres, the Guardians are making some changes to their batting order for their matchup against the Giants. One of the changes involves star slugger Jose Ramirez.

Jose Ramirez Batting Second for the Guardians vs. the Giants

The Guardians have announced that Ramirez will be batting second for them in their series opener against the Giants. This comes after the 33-year-old infielder batted third for Cleveland during their most recent game against San Diego.

Ramirez moving up to the second spot in the Guardians’ order comes after he went 2-for-3 against the Padres on Sunday. He is also on a two-game hitting streak, so he will be looking to stay hot against the Giants from here.

Here is the Guardians’ full batting order for their game against the Giants.

CF Steven Kwan

3B Jose Ramirez

RF Jo Adell

LF Angel Martinez

1B Rhys Hoskins

2B Angel Genao

DH Travis Bazzana

C Patrick Bailey

SS Brayan Rocchio

Looking at Ramirez’s 2026 Season With the Guardians

Ramirez has appeared in 92 games so far this season with the Guardians, where he has recorded 10 home runs, 38 RBI, and a .236 batting average. This is after he posted 30 home runs, 85 RBI, and a .283 batting average in 158 games for the Guardians during this past season.

Ramirez will now be looking to put together a strong game for the Guardians against the Giants. Cleveland needs all the wins it can get right now, as they currently trail the Chicago White Sox by 5.5 games for the top spot in the AL Central standings. It will be interesting to see if Ramirez can have a big game from here.