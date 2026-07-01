Cleveland Guardians Release 5-Year MLB Player During Rangers Series

The Cleveland Guardians wrapped up their three-game series with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

After they lost the first two games of the series, the Guardians salvaged the series with a 9-4 win over the Rangers on Wednesday afternoon.

During the Rangers series, the Cleveland Guardians released a 5-year MLB pitcher from their organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Proposed Trade for Red Sox $75 Million Pitcher Includes Matt Shaw

Guardians Release Pitcher Pedro Avila

According to Pedro Avila’s MLB transaction log, he has been released from the Cleveland Guardians organization.

He did not appear in an MLB game this season, and has not pitched since 2024 (with the Guardians).

MLBTR.com’s Leo Morgenstern wrote (about the release):

“Avila, 29, played for the Padres from 2019 until 2024, when he was traded to the Guardians. He established himself as a full-time major leaguer in mid-2023, and over the next year and a half, he pitched to a 3.59 ERA and 3.97 in 133 innings (68 games) for San Diego and Cleveland. Despite his success, the Guardians designated Avila for assignment during the 2024-25 offseason, and he went on to spend 2025 with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of NPB.”

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce Will Vest Injury News During Yankees Series

Pedro Avila’s MLB Career

Pedro Avila has pitched in parts of five MLB seasons.

He pitched 74.2 innings with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024, and posted an ERA of 3.25, so it’s really unclear why he has not received another MLB chance.

Over 146.1 innings in his MLB career, Pedro Avila carries an ERA of 3.51 with 151 strikeouts in 72 appearances.

He’s had a poor 2026 so far, but Pedro Avila is now free to sign with any MLB team, and it will be interesting to see if any team takes a flyer on his services.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher Excelling with New MLB Team