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Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher Excelling with New MLB Team

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Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres
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SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Sean Newcomb #15 of the Atlanta Braves looks down as Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Petco Park September 24, 2021 in San Diego, California. The game is a continuation of a rain delayed game started on July 21. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

As an Atlanta Braves supporter, it’s always important to keep tabs on old friends who used to be in the organization and judge whether or not it was a good or bad idea to let them go.

On today’s episode, we’ll take a look at former Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcombe and his emergence as a top reliever in Major League Baseball with the Chicago White Sox.

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Sean Newcomb Excelling with the White Sox

Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 23: Sean Newcomb #15 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Rate Field on June 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Sean Newcomb joined the Chicago White Sox before the 2026 MLB season, and he has excelled in his role with the team so far. He signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal and will be a free agent after the season’s end. Perhaps the Braves could be a reunion option, as he has increased his stock drastically.

Newcomb has pitched in 31 games this season, and holds an ERA of 2.54 over 49.2 innings with 48 strikeouts and a WHIP under 1.000 with the White Sox. Newcomb has clearly found something in his arsenal since the back half of the 2025 season. In 51.1 innings with the Athletics last season, Newcomb posted an ERA of 1.75.

Originally a first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Angels, Newcomb made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2017 as a starter and is now in his tenth MLB season.

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Newcomb’s Tenure with the Braves

Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres

GettySAN DIEGO, CA – APRIL 14: Sean Newcomb #15 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on April 14, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The last time Sean Newcomb pitched for the Atlanta Braves was in 2022.

Over 57 starts (144 appearances) with the Braves, he posted an ERA of 4.25 over 383.1 innings pitched.

The Braves utilized him as a starter for the first few years of his career before moving him to a bullpen role, where he has been ever since.

His best season with the Atlanta Braves came in 2018 when he posted an ERA of 3.90 over 30 starts.

Since he departed from the Braves, Newcomb has pitched for the Athletics (three seasons), Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher Excelling with New MLB Team

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