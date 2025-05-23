Rockies Make MLB History With Record Break 50-Game Start

The Colorado Rockies weren’t supposed to be good in 2025. But being historically awful? That’s a new low — even by their standards.

With Thursday’s 2-0 loss to the Phillies, Colorado now sits at 8-42, the worst 50-game start in Major League Baseball history. Let that sink in: worse than the 2023 A’s, the tanking Astros of the early 2010s, and the comically mismanaged 2003 Tigers. This isn’t just failure — it’s malpractice.

The Rockies are on pace for 121 to 134 losses and a -515 run differential, which would obliterate the modern MLB record. They’ve already fired one manager this season (Bud Black), and there’s an argument to be made that third base coach-turned-manager Warren Schaeffer shouldn’t get too comfortable, either.

No Signs of Life Anywhere

There is no part of this team functioning at even a mediocre level. They haven’t won a single series. They’ve already been swept seven times, including the Phillies’ four-game drubbing at home. Their offense ranks dead last in the league by wRC+, even when adjusted for the hitter-friendly conditions at Coors Field. They’ve only managed to string together back-to-back wins once a year.

Defensively, they’ve already posted -33 defensive runs saved, a league-worst metric that aligns with the eye test: this team kicks the ball around more than a Sunday beer league squad. The rotation has been a disaster, posting a 6.86 ERA, with all eight Dodgers starters with multiple outings having better numbers. The bullpen hasn’t been any better, and their overall 5.82 team ERA is the worst in baseball.

Against the rest of the NL West — one of the sport’s deepest divisions — the Rockies are 3-13. And perhaps most damning of all, their farm system ranks just 18th despite finishing dead last in three straight seasons. Teams like the Dodgers and Orioles have passed them in talent development while drafting far later each year.

Is It Time for MLB to Step In?

Baseball is no stranger to rebuilds. But what’s happening in Colorado isn’t a rebuild — it’s a prolonged abandonment. The Rockies haven’t won a season since 2018, haven’t sniffed contention since the pandemic-shortened 2020, and still entered 2025 with the 18th-ranked farm system despite years of lottery draft picks.

At some point, you have to ask: what’s the plan? Or, more accurately, is there one?

Their biggest free agent signing in franchise history, Kris Bryant, has been a walking injury report, slashing .222/.307/.335 since 2022 and now dealing with a degenerative back condition. Their pitching prospects are years away. Their top offensive players wouldn’t crack most contenders’ benches.

MLB stepped in to oversee the Dodgers’ finances in 2011. It took over the Expos entirely in 2002. Is it outrageous to suggest some form of league intervention in Denver?

Right now, the Rockies are embarrassing not just themselves but also MLB’s daily product on the field.

What’s Next? Another Managerial Firing?

Bud Black didn’t deserve to be the scapegoat, but he got the axe at 7-33. So what happens if the Rockies are 10-60 next month? Does Schaeffer walk the plank, too?

The front office has provided no clarity, direction, or accountability. Firing another manager won’t fix this team, but doing nothing sends an even worse message—that this level of futility is acceptable.

Could Zac Veen Help? Can Anything?

Former top prospect Zac Veen has battled injuries and inconsistency, but at this point, why not give him another look? The Rockies have nothing to lose — literally. He can’t fix the entire offense, but maybe he brings some energy to a lifeless lineup.

If Veen isn’t ready, call up someone—anyone. Try something different. Standing pat while losing 115+ games should be a fireable offense for an entire front office.

Baseball Deserves Better

The Rockies are a big-league team in name only right now. Denver fans deserve more, and so does the sport. A bad stretch is understandable. This? This is historic ineptitude—unless ownership or the league finally steps in, it will only worsen.