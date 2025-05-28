Colorado Brings in Veteran Infielder to Boost Depth During Tumultuous Season

Orlando Arcia, a former All-Star shortstop for the Atlanta Braves, has embarked on a new chapter in his Major League Baseball career by signing with the Colorado Rockies.

This move comes after his recent release from the Braves, marking a significant transition for the 30-year-old Venezuelan infielder.

Rockies, INF Orlando Arcia reportedly agree to deal, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/7zAgTgGndK — MLB (@MLB) May 28, 2025

A Heartfelt Farewell to Atlanta

Before departing, Arcia expressed deep gratitude to the Braves organization, his teammates, and the fans. In a heartfelt message, he stated:

“I want to take a moment to say thank you to the Braves organization, my teammates, the staff, and especially the fans. Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest honors of my career.”

Arcia’s tenure with the Braves was marked by notable achievements, including a pivotal role in their 2021 World Series victory and an All-Star selection in 2023.

Despite these highlights, the 2025 season saw a decline in his performance, leading to his release.

Choosing the Rockies Over Other Offers

Arcia received minor league offers from both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. However, he opted for a major league deal with the Colorado Rockies.

This decision was influenced by the opportunity for consistent playing time, as the Rockies’ roster presented a clearer path to regular appearances. Additionally, remaining in the major leagues was preferable to the less glamorous minor league lifestyle.

According to the New York Post: “Money seemingly would not be a factor since Arcia is owed the remainder of his $2 million deal with the Braves and whichever team signs him just offsets a portion of what the Braves have to pay him, assuming that team team signs him to the veteran’s minimum.”

Joining the Rockies, who are currently struggling with a 9-46 record, Arcia aims to revitalize his career. The team offers him a platform to showcase his skills and potentially become a valuable asset, either as a regular contributor or as a trade candidate for teams seeking experienced infield depth.

Despite Arcia’s recent struggles, his signing presents a low-risk, potentially high-reward opportunity for the Rockies. With a roster heavy on youth and inconsistency, especially in the infield, Arcia offers veteran experience, championship pedigree, and defensive versatility.

His presence provides immediate depth at multiple positions, particularly second base. Even if Arcia doesn’t return to All-Star form, his ability to mentor younger players and stabilize late-game situations could be invaluable for a rebuilding team.

Furthermore, if he finds his rhythm at the plate, he could become a valuable trade asset by the Deadline, giving the Rockies either an on-field contributor or future value in return.

Rockies’ Infield Logjam

According to Denver Sports, Arcia’s timing for joining the team is “an interesting one.” The middle infield is close to full strength since previously injured players are making their way back.

Ezequiel Tovar has returned from a hip injury and is currently red-hot at the plate, batting .447 with a 1.199 OPS since May 16. Meanwhile, Adael Amador has struggled in his extended look at second base, hitting just .151 with defensive lapses, including a viral miscue where he tossed his glove mid-play.

Thairo Estrada, a key offseason signing, is also on the verge of rejoining the team, already completing several rehab games with AAA Albuquerque.

For Arcia, the challenge is not only breaking into a crowded infield but also regaining the form that earned him an All-Star nod in 2023. Since that peak, his offensive output has plummeted–batting just .222 with a .647 OPS over the past two seasons.

Currently, he has a slash line of .194/.219/.226 with one RBI, no home runs and six hits in 14 games.

His primary experience is at shortstop, where the Rockies are firmly committed to Tovar, but he also has starts at second base, left field, and third base.