Houston Rockets Have 2 of NBA’s 10 Best Trade Assets Amid 2026 Offseason

The Houston Rockets have used the last several years to assemble one of the NBA’s deepest collections of young talent.

Much of that trade value stays intact.

Bleacher Report believes Houston has two of the league’s most valuable pieces to offer if another superstar reaches the trade market.

In his July 31 ranking of the NBA’s 10 best trade assets, B/R’s Grant Hughes placed Amen Thompson at No. 5 and Reed Sheppard at No. 10.

The Rockets were the only franchise with two players on the list.

The ranking focused on assets that could become important pieces of a blockbuster package rather than superstars who would command massive returns themselves.

That distinction makes Houston’s presence particularly noteworthy.

The Rockets already have a roster built to contend while retaining two young players with enough value to potentially headline a future trade.

Houston went 52-30 last season before another first-round playoff exit.

The organization has since added Marcus Smart, whom the Rockets officially signed in July, while keeping the heart of its roster intact.

Thompson Could Headline a Blockbuster Trade

Thompson was the higher-ranked of Houston’s two young players, landing at No. 5 overall.

The 23-year-old has already established himself as one of the league’s premier defensive players.

Hughes pointed to Thompson’s first-team All-Defensive selection while highlighting the combination of production and upside that makes him so valuable.

Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists last season, finding ways to produce despite his continued issues as a perimeter shooter.

His jump shot is the biggest question mark.

Bleacher Report noted that Thompson converted only 21.8% of his wide-open 3-point attempts. Hughes argued that improving in that area could put Thompson in the All-NBA conversation.

Ultimately, his potential helps explain why he carries so much trade value.

Thompson is already a productive starter and high-level defender without a dependable outside shot.

Any team confident it could unlock another part of his offensive game would have reason to view him as a focal point rather than a secondary piece in a major trade.

There has been no indication Houston is looking to move Thompson.

His ranking instead shows the type of asset the Rockets could put on the table if the right opportunity emerged.

Sheppard Gives Rockets Another Valuable Option

Sheppard checking in at No. 10 gives Houston another young player capable of attracting significant interest.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft has carried on as an intriguing part of Houston’s backcourt despite playing a limited role early in his career.

Hughes highlighted Sheppard’s shooting after he connected on 39.4% of his 3-point attempts last season. The Bleacher Report writer also cited career per-36-minute averages of 18.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals.

“If he develops as a playmaker and figures out how to survive being a target of the opposing offense,” Hughes wrote, “Sheppard has legitimate star potential.”

Houston’s trade ammunition extends beyond its two young guards.

Bleacher Report ranked the Phoenix Suns’ 2029 first-round pick as the NBA’s No. 3 trade asset, a selection that will eventually go to either Houston or the Brooklyn Nets.

The Rockets also control Phoenix’s 2027 first-round pick, another selection Hughes mentioned among the league’s valuable future assets.

That collection gives Houston considerable flexibility.

The Rockets can continue building around Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Thompson and Sheppard without making another major move.

If a franchise-changing player becomes available, however, Houston has the young talent and draft capital to make a compelling offer.