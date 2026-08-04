Rockies Extend Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Colorado Rockies signed former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak to a two-year contract extension for $16.25 million.

Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, there were rumors that Colorado was considering dealing Moniak, who has had a strong season at the plate for the Rockies.

However, the Rockies held onto their outfielder, and not only that, but they signed him to a two-year contract extension, to boot.

Rockies Extend Mickey Moniak

According to MLB reporters Thomas Harding and Mark Feinsand, the Rockies gave Moniak a two-year extension for $16.25 million, and the team is expected to make the announcement official on Tuesday.

“Mickey Moniak has agreed to a two-year, $16.25 million extension with the #Rockies that runs through 2028, sources tell me and @Feinsand. Deal should become official on Tuesday,” Harding wrote on X.

The contract takes care of the final year of arbitration for the 28-year-old Moniak, while also buying out one year of free agency for the player.

Overall, it looks like a fair contract for both the player and the team, so it makes complete sense why both sides agreed to this deal.

Mickey Moniak Has Been Great for Colorado

Moniak was originally drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent parts of the first three seasons of his major-league career with the Phillies before the team dealt him to the Los Angeles Angels, where he spent the next three seasons of his MLB career, before the Angels cut him loose in March 2025.

The Rockies then signed Moniak to a free-agent contract after the Angels cut him, and he has proven to be a great get for the Rockies.

In his two seasons in Colorado, Moniak has hit .271/.310/.529 for a .839 OPS and a 118 OPS+, indicating that his bat has been 18% above league average. He has also hit 41 home runs and has 115 RBIs for Colorado in 209 games with the team.

The Rockies could still trade Moniak since he has no sort of trade protection in his new contract, but either way, this is a nice contract extension for both the player and the Rockies.