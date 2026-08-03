BREAKING: Brewers Finalizing Deal For Veteran Arm from Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly acquiring veteran arm Antonio Senzatela from the Colorado Rockies, per Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal posted on X: “The Brewers are working to acquire reliever Antonio Senzatela from the Rockies, source tells @TheAthletic.”

The return for the Rockies is Mark Manfredi and Juan Martinez. Two unranked prospects.

Senzatela, 31, is in the midst of a reinvention. After switching to a bullpen role with the Rockies this year, he’s rediscovered his velocity and holds a respectable 3.61 ERA through 52.1 innings pitched. His 1.1 bWAR is impressive, but not as impressive as his 9-2 record.

The Brewers, who have been among MLB’s best teams all season, are bolstering their bullpen down the stretch. Senzatela can provide length, high-leverage innings, and has legitimate experience as a veteran.

Milwaukee just polished off a trade in which they acquired starter Dustin May and relief pitcher JoJo Romero from the division rival Cardinals. It’s clear; the Brew Crew wants a World Series.

Although most additions have been marginal, the Brewers are famous for getting the most out of acquisitions.

As for the Rockies, Senzatela was a prime trade candidate, and there was no use in keeping him around.

MLB fans are going wild over the Brewers choosing to add at the deadline.

Social Media Reacts to Brewers/Rockies Antonio Senzatela Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Baseball Trade Values: “Today the #Brewers reportedly acquired RHP Antonio Senzatela ($0.8M surplus trade value) from the #Rockies in exchange for LHP Mark Manfredi (not in system) and IF Juan Martinez (not in system). The deal is tentatively accepted by our model, pending their additions.”

Bob Nightengale: “The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired Colorado Rockies prized right-handed reliever Antonio Senzatela from the Colorado Rockies.”

The Brewer Nation: “Senzatela has pitched significantly better away from Coors Field this season. He’s also got a team option on his contract for 2027, though it’s valued at $14 million.”

Matthew S: “I actually really love this move a lot with Senzatela. He has a 2.57 ERA away from Coors, and should be a huge addition to the bullpen especially with an elite defense. Absolutely love this move and the bullpen is now a real strength.”

Kevin Henry: “#Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland on Antonio Senzatela, reportedly on his way to the #Brewers, ‘Me and Senz have been together for 12 years and this is pretty much the end once it goes official. I’m very happy for him. I’m going to miss him so much. Me and him grew in this game together.'”

Just Baseball: “The Brewers are working to acquire Antonio Senzatela from the Rockies, per @Ken_Rosenthal. Senzatela has a 3.61 ERA in 52.1 IP this season with Colorado and has a $14M club option for 2027.”

Tommy Kelson: “Antonio Senzatela has been fantastic this season in the bullpen. The right hander owns a 3.61 ERA in 52.1 innings. Really nice get for the Brewers, who I’m sure will help him find a new level in Milwaukee.”

Kyle Newman: “Amid reports of Antonio Senzatela being traded to Brewers, the #Rockies reliever is currently playing catch in the outfield of Coors Field, and hasn’t been pulled off the field yet.”