Rockies Set to Trade 7 Veterans Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Colorado Rockies are set to be busy ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline as the team is set to trade away seven veterans.

The Rockies have the worst record in the National League with a 42-64 mark through 106 games. With that in mind, the Rockies are set to trade several of their veteran players ahead of the August 3 trade deadline as they look to dump salary and pick up prospects for their vets.

Rockies Set to Trade 7 Players

With the trade deadline coming up very soon, Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and co. are set to trade seven of their veterans, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who lists the following players as potentially being on the move:

Mickey Moniak

Jake McCarthy

Willi Castro

Antonio Senzatela

Kyle Freeland

Michael Lorenzen

Tomoyuki Sugano

The report makes sense, as the Rockies are a bad team that isn’t going to make the playoffs, so it makes sense that the team will trade off its veterans, especially those on expiring deals, ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

Hunter Goodman Not on Trade List

One player who is not on Nightengale’s trade list is catcher Hunter Goodman, who the Rockies are not expected to trade ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline.

While Goodman would get the Rockies a big haul back in a trade, the team still has several years of control left on his contract, so they don’t want to deal him unless they are getting several blue-chip prospects back in return.

While the Rockies have put a high price tag on Goodman, so far, no other team has been willing to meet it, even top contenders such as the New York Yankees, who have a clear need at catcher and the prospects to get a deal done. But so far, the Yankees have been hesitant to meet the Rockies’ high asking price for Goodman.

We’ll see what the Rockies ultimately end up doing ahead of the deadline, but with the team not even close to the playoffs, look for them to trade all of their veterans on expiring contracts.