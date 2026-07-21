Yankees Hesitant to Meet Asking Price for Hunter Goodman

The New York Yankees are said to be hesitant to meet the Colorado Rockies‘ high asking price for All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman.

Goodman is one of the best catchers in MLB right now, and with the Yankees looking to upgrade behind the dish ahead of the trade deadline, the team has been heavily connected to acquiring him in a trade.

However, it appears that the Yankees are not willing to meet the Rockies’ high asking price for Goodman, according to the latest update.

Yankees Not Yet Willing to Meet Rockies’ Asking Price for Hunter Goodman

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Rockies are looking for “multiple high-end prospects” in exchange for Goodman, not just random lottery tickets. While the Yankees do have some solid prospects that they could trade at this year’s deadline, as of right now, they have not met the Rockies’ high asking price for their All-Star catcher.

In fact, Rosenthal said the Yankees are not the only team balking at the Rockies’ high asking price for Goodman, as other clubs are hesitant to pay such a high price for the catcher, too.

“For Goodman, the Rockies wouldn’t want three Class-A lottery picks. They would want multiple high-end prospects who could help them reach 90 wins faster than Goodman could alone. The Yankees, who also need to address their bullpen and add more than one player to their offense, would hesitate to meet such a price. Other clubs would, too,” Rosenthal wrote.

We’ll see if the Yankees and Rockies can find common ground ahead of the August 3 trade deadline. But with Goodman still having three more years of club control past this season, the Rockies are understandably asking for a big package for him in any trade.

Hunter Goodman Is a Stud Catcher

The Rockies drafted the 26-year-old Goodman in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. In parts of four seasons with Colorado, Goodman has put up a batting line of .250/.302/.504 for a career OPS of .806 and an OPS+ of 109, indicating his bat is 9% above league average, which is excellent for a catcher. He has 4.7 career bWAR.

Goodman has been an All-Star the past two seasons for the Rockies. This year, Goodman has swatted 30 home runs for a Rockies club that is currently in last place in the National League West. With the Rockies nowhere close to contention in the NL, it makes sense that they would shop Goodman around and see if another team would potentially overpay for his services. But they aren’t forced to move him, since he still has three more years of club control remaining beyond this season.

Will the Rockies trade Goodman? We’ll see. But until they lower their high asking price, it feels like he will be staying put in Colorado, as the Rockies are happy to have their All-Star catcher on the team’s roster.

Still, look for Yankees GM Brian Cashman to continue working the phones up until the August 3 trade deadline as he looks to upgrade behind the plate.