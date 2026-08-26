A.J. Hinch Has Blunt Warning About Tigers’ Two Young Stars

The Detroit Tigers need their young players to contribute immediately as they fight to remain in the American League playoff race. That urgency has increased the attention surrounding Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle, two centerpieces of the organization’s future whose Major League arrivals have followed different paths.

Manager A.J. Hinch addressed those differences during an appearance on “Costa & Jansen with Heather” on 97.1 The Ticket. When asked what Clark could learn from McGonigle, Hinch immediately pushed back on treating their early results as the same standard.

“Let’s please not compare every young player to Kevin McGonigle. That’s not fair,” Hinch said. “Kevin McGonigle has been some kind of special at this level, at his age and experience level.”

Hinch’s response was not criticism of Clark. It was a reminder that McGonigle’s rapid success has been exceptional, even among highly regarded young players.

A.J. Hinch Wants Patience With Max Clark

Hinch described Clark as an emotional player who continues learning how to respond when results do not go his way. He also noted that several well-struck balls have turned into outs and suppressed Clark’s offensive numbers.

“He needs his first hundred at-bats,” Hinch said. “I want to wake up on the other side of these first hundred at-bats, and we’re going to see a player emerging and growing.”

Clark’s home run against the Tampa Bay Rays offered a glimpse of that potential. Hinch said the blast helped Detroit regain momentum, create separation and finish the game with an important victory.

The manager also praised Clark’s defense, including how quickly he reaches and tracks down balls in the gaps from center field every day. That complete skill set allows Clark to help Detroit even when his bat is not producing.

Tigers’ Young Core Faces Immediate Pressure

Detroit’s dependence on its young players has grown during Riley Greene’s absence. Hinch acknowledged that the replacements have contributed, but said they do not create the same stress Greene puts on an opposing manager.

That loss has magnified a larger problem. Hinch said Detroit has struggled to synchronize its offense, defense, rotation and bullpen. Instead of suffering repeated blowouts, the Tigers have often remained close without making enough winning plays.

The recent victory provided some relief after a brutal stretch, but Hinch still called Detroit’s path an “uphill battle.” He has repeatedly told his team to reach .500 before discussing a larger postseason target.

Detroit’s margin for developmental growing pains has now become incredibly thin.

McGonigle’s immediate production makes comparisons tempting, but Hinch’s message was clear: His emergence represents the exception, not the development schedule every prospect must follow.

Detroit needs Clark and McGonigle during its postseason pursuit, but it should not expect their growth to look identical. Clark’s first 100 at-bats could test everyone’s patience. Hinch believes the player who emerges afterward will make that patience worthwhile.