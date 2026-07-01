A.J. Hinch Reaches Major Career Milestone as Tigers Beat Yankees

For A.J. Hinch, win No. 1,000 wasn’t just another milestone to add to an already accomplished managerial resume. It served as a reminder of how dramatically the Detroit Tigers have changed since he took over before the 2021 season.

Detroit earned Hinch’s 1,000th career managerial victory with a convincing 7-3 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. While the number itself places Hinch among an exclusive group of managers in Major League Baseball history, the circumstances surrounding the victory may have been even more meaningful.

Casey Mize Delivers a Signature Performance

Casey Mize turned in arguably the finest start of his major league career, dominating the Yankees for seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit, striking out 10 batters and issuing no walks.

The outing was especially impressive considering Mize faced the same New York lineup less than a week earlier and allowed four earned runs over 5 2/3 innings. Rather than being discouraged by that performance, the former No. 1 overall pick made the necessary adjustments and overwhelmed the Yankees in the rematch.

After allowing a leadoff double in the third inning, Mize retired the final 15 batters he faced. Five of his final six outs came via strikeout as he mixed his pitches effectively and consistently worked ahead in counts.

Hinch Helped Shape Detroit’s New Identity

When Hinch arrived in Detroit, the Tigers were still searching for an identity. The club was rebuilding, expectations were modest, and few believed the organization would become an American League contender within a handful of seasons.

One of Hinch’s earliest decisions involved Mize himself.

Despite Mize entering camp as one of baseball’s top pitching prospects, Hinch made it clear that nothing would be handed to anyone. The young right-hander had to compete for a rotation spot alongside veterans Michael Fulmer and Julio Teheran, as well as fellow prospect Tarik Skubal.

Players earn opportunities. Development is prioritized, but so is accountability. The result has been a roster that has steadily matured into one capable of competing for postseason berths rather than simply hoping to avoid another losing season.

Milestone Reflects More Than Individual Success

After the game, Hinch was quick to deflect attention away from himself.

“It’s a great feeling to get to a milestone with this group of players,” Hinch said. “I told them this game is about players, it’s always been about players.”

While 1,000 victories is an individual accomplishment on paper, Hinch has repeatedly emphasized that managers only reach those milestones because of the players around them.

“We got him in a cart, did a little beer shower for him,” Mize said. “It was good. We love to celebrate when players reach certain milestones, get their first hit or first homer or whatever. To be able to celebrate our leader is pretty cool for us.

“It’s rewarding to see how far we’ve come from when he first got here, how much things have changed. And he’s at the forefront of that. Super proud and happy for him.”

Exclusive Company – and More Wins Ahead

With the victory, Hinch became just the 68th manager in Major League Baseball history to reach 1,000 career wins. Among active managers, only Terry Francona has accumulated more victories, while Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to join the club soon.

Of Hinch’s 1,000 wins, 430 have come with the Tigers – a reflection of how quickly Detroit has evolved under his leadership.

Perhaps even more impressive is the timing. The Tigers have gone from a rebuilding franchise to one with legitimate postseason expectations, reaching the playoffs in consecutive seasons while winning a series in each appearance.