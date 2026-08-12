Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Signs With New MLB Team

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers played the first game of their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Michigan.

They won by a score of 6-4.

Former Tigers All-Star Signs With New Team

Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Tigers All-Star had signed with the Los Angeles Angels on a Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Los Angeles Angels signed free agent RHP Michael Fulmer to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “RHP Michael Fulmer assigned to Salt Lake Bees.”

Fulmer had been on a Minor League contract with the San Francisco Giants.

However, he was released earlier this month.

Looking At Fulmer

Fulmer was a big time prospect for the Tigers at the start of his career, as he was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He won the 2016 American League Rookie of The Year Award (and made the 2017 MLB All-Star Game).

As a rookie, Fulmer went 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 26 starts.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed Fulmer’s prime, as he missed the entire 2019 season.

Following the Tigers, he also had stops with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox over eight MLB seasons.

The 33-year-old has gone 37-50 with a 3.95 ERA in 265 games (90 starts).

It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance with the Angels.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

As for the current Tigers, they are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 59-60 record in 119 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten.