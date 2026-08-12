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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Signs With New MLB Team

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MIAMI, FL - JULY 10: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League speaks with the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers played the first game of their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Michigan.

They won by a score of 6-4.

Former Tigers All-Star Signs With New Team

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Tigers All-Star had signed with the Los Angeles Angels on a Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Los Angeles Angels signed free agent RHP Michael Fulmer to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “RHP Michael Fulmer assigned to Salt Lake Bees.”

GettyPitcher Michael Fulmer #32 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Fulmer had been on a Minor League contract with the San Francisco Giants.

However, he was released earlier this month.

Looking At Fulmer

GettyStarting pitcher Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers watches from the dugout during the eighth inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on June 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Fulmer was a big time prospect for the Tigers at the start of his career, as he was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He won the 2016 American League Rookie of The Year Award (and made the 2017 MLB All-Star Game).

As a rookie, Fulmer went 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 26 starts.

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League and Justin Upton #8 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League look on during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed Fulmer’s prime, as he missed the entire 2019 season.

Following the Tigers, he also had stops with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox over eight MLB seasons.

The 33-year-old has gone 37-50 with a 3.95 ERA in 265 games (90 starts).

It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance with the Angels.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As for the current Tigers, they are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 59-60 record in 119 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Signs With New MLB Team

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