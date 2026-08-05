San Francisco Giants Announce Release Of Former MLB All-Star

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Rangers (in Texas).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins the game will also take the series.

SF Giants Announce Release Of Former All-Star

During their series with the Rangers, news came out that the Giants had released Michael Fulmer from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Sacramento River Cats released RHP Michael Fulmer.”

Fulmer did not appear in a game for the Giants.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Social Media Reacts To Fulmer News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “The Giants released reliever Michael Fulmer from their Triple-A affiliate. He had a 2.98 ERA in 42.1 innings for the River Cats. A mild surprise that the Giants did not give him a shot, given the bullpen issues they have had this year.”

@sfgiantfutures: “Mild is really underselling it. Fulmer has been more than cromulent in Sacramento, I always thought it was 40-man issues keeping him from getting that shot.”

@TTCoates83: “They do need to clear out pitching inthe minors though. There’s so many pitchers especially on Eugene. I think Eugene has 20+ right now. A trickle upwards should be happening one would think.”

Looking At Fulmer

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

He played the first six years of his career with the franchise.

In that span, Fulmer won the 2016 American League Rookie of The Year Award (and made the 2017 All-Star Game).

Following Detroit, Fulmer had stops with the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox (over eight MLB seasons).

It will be interesting to see if someone picks up the 33-year-old before the end of the season.