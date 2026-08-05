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San Francisco Giants Announce Release Of Former MLB All-Star

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants sitting with his wife Kristen Posey speaks at a press conference announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball at Oracle Park on November 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Rangers (in Texas).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins the game will also take the series.

SF Giants Announce Release Of Former All-Star

GettyPitcher Michael Fulmer #32 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

During their series with the Rangers, news came out that the Giants had released Michael Fulmer from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Sacramento River Cats released RHP Michael Fulmer.”

Fulmer did not appear in a game for the Giants.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Social Media Reacts To Fulmer News

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League speaks with the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “The Giants released reliever Michael Fulmer from their Triple-A affiliate. He had a 2.98 ERA in 42.1 innings for the River Cats. A mild surprise that the Giants did not give him a shot, given the bullpen issues they have had this year.”

@sfgiantfutures: “Mild is really underselling it. Fulmer has been more than cromulent in Sacramento, I always thought it was 40-man issues keeping him from getting that shot.”

@TTCoates83: “They do need to clear out pitching inthe minors though. There’s so many pitchers especially on Eugene. I think Eugene has 20+ right now. A trickle upwards should be happening one would think.”

Looking At Fulmer

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of the game at Target Field on September 30, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

He played the first six years of his career with the franchise.

In that span, Fulmer won the 2016 American League Rookie of The Year Award (and made the 2017 All-Star Game).

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League and Justin Upton #8 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League look on during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Following Detroit, Fulmer had stops with the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox (over eight MLB seasons).

It will be interesting to see if someone picks up the 33-year-old before the end of the season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Release Of Former MLB All-Star

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