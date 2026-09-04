Andrew Sears’ First Tigers Start Comes With a Test His 6.75 ERA Cannot Explain

Andrew Sears’ first two Major League appearances produced a 6.75 ERA. His third opportunity will provide a very different test.

The Detroit Tigers are scheduled to start Sears in the second game of their September 4 doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. It would mark the first Major League start for the 24-year-old left-hander, although pitching plans remain subject to change.

Sears has worked exclusively out of Detroit’s bullpen since making his debut on Aug. 23. Moving him into the rotation will offer the Tigers a better opportunity to evaluate the role he filled throughout the minor leagues.

The assignment also arrives against a Cleveland team fighting for postseason positioning, adding meaningful pressure to an otherwise developmental September start.

Sears’ ERA Conceals Two Very Different Appearances

Sears allowed five earned runs during his Major League debut against the Kansas City Royals. The outing immediately inflated his ERA and created an unfavorable first impression.

He responded by throwing 2.2 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 29. Sears allowed two hits and did not issue a walk during that appearance, according to NBC Sports’ player update.

His official MLB statistics list eight hits, five earned runs, one walk, and four strikeouts over 6.2 innings. That is not enough work to establish what Sears can become.

His minor-league record provides more useful context. Across four levels in 2026, Sears made 12 starts and recorded a 2.16 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 58.1 innings, according to RotoWire’s report on the scheduled start.

Cleveland Will Test More Than Sears’ Pitching Line

Sears does not need to throw six scoreless innings to make his first start successful. Detroit should focus on how his arsenal functions when he faces hitters multiple times and works through a traditional starter’s routine.

Command will be particularly important. Sears issued only one walk through his first two Major League appearances, but avoiding deep counts will determine how long he can remain in Friday’s game.

The Tigers must also decide how far to extend him. Sears worked as a starter in the minor leagues, yet his abbreviated Major League relief assignments did not require a large pitch count. A doubleheader creates additional pressure to provide innings without sacrificing his development.

Detroit selected Sears in the 10th round of the 2023 draft out of Connecticut. His promotion made him another member of that draft class to reach the Tigers, following players including Kevin McGonigle and John Peck.

Unlike higher-profile prospects, Sears did not arrive with expectations of immediately becoming a rotation centerpiece. His opportunity comes from performance, organizational need, and a season that has forced Detroit to test its pitching depth.

The 6.75 ERA will follow Sears into Cleveland, but it represents only two games. Friday’s scheduled start should reveal considerably more about whether his minor league success can translate to a future Major League role.