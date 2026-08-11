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Detroit Tigers Announce Major Life Decision with 29-Year-Old Pitcher

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Detroit Tigers v Tampa Bay Rays
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JUNE 02: Pitcher Enmanuel de Jesus #37 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after closing out the 8-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 02, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are set to open up a new series in MLB against the Cleveland Guardians in a matchup that has major AL Central implications.

Before the Guardians series began, the Detroit Tigers announced a pair of roster moves, and one of them regards a major life decision involving pitcher Enmanuel De Jesus.

More MLB on Heavy: Tigers Call Up 33-Year-Old MLB Veteran Before Guardians Series

Enmanuel De Jesus is Going to be a Father!

Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 26: Enmanuel de Jesus #37 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Before the Guardians series, the Tigers announced that they are selecting the contract of pitcher Tanner Rainey, and the corresponding move is Enmanuel De Jesus heading to the paternity list, as he has a child on the way.

MLB.com wrote (on 8/11): “Detroit Tigers placed LHP Enmanuel De Jesus on the paternity list.”

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 8/11):

“With the birth of his child on the way, the Tigers are placing De Jesus on paternity leave. The 29-year-old can spend up to three days on the paternity list, so he should be back with the Tigers by Friday’s series opener versus the White Sox.”

@evanwoodbery wrote: “Tigers LHP Emmanuel De Jesús and his wife have welcomed a baby girl. He’s going on the paternity list. The Tigers have selected the contract of RHP Tanner Rainey from Triple-A Toledo.” 

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision Before Mariners Game

Inside Enmanuel De Jesus’s MLB Career Thus Far

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 16: Enmanuel de Jesus #37 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 16, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Enmanuel De Jesus has pitched in parts of two MLB seasons in his career.

He spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons in Korea trying to reinvent himself on the mound, and he’s come back fairly strong.

Across 26 appearances and 37.2 IP with the Tigers this year, De Jesus has an ERA of 3.58 with 37 strikeouts and an ERA+.

Before the Tigers, he had a brief 6+ inning stint with the Miami Marlins in 2023.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Guardians Series

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Major Life Decision with 29-Year-Old Pitcher

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