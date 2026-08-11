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New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision Before Mariners Game

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St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a successful weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, where they won two of three against the NL East leaders.

On Tuesday, New York opens up a new series against the Seattle Mariners.

Before the Mariners game, the Yankees revealed their lineup, and it features a notable Jose Caballero decision.

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Yankees Reveal Jose Caballero Status Before Mariners Series

New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees runs the bases for his two-run home run in the third inning of the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full New York Yankees batting order for 8/11:

Yankees 8/11: “T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones RF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Notably, Jose Caballero is not in the batting order. Austin Wells is forming a battery with Ryan Weathers in the series opener, and Aaron Boone continues to roll with Heliot Ramos/Luis Garcia Jr. in the 3/4 spots in the order.

There aren’t too many changes to this Yankees order compared to their last game, but it’s important to note that Jose Caballero’s playing time has decreased since George Lombard Jr. has been recalled, and Anthony Volpe’s time in pinstripes could officially be over soon. Boone feels comfortable with Caballero on the bench for now.

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Jose Caballero with the Yankees This Season

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York runs out his home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Jose Caballero has been a bit controversial with his pitch clock antics this season, and the Yankees manager may be fed up with it.

However, pertaining to Caballero’s season thus far, he’s batting .242 this season with 12 home runs, 41 RBI, 38 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 91.

When it was just Anthony Volpe and Caballero vouching for the SS position, it was much easier for Caballero to find playing time, but with the emergence of Lombard Jr., Caballero may only be playing against lefties from now on.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision Before Mariners Game

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