New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision Before Mariners Game

The New York Yankees are coming off a successful weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, where they won two of three against the NL East leaders.

On Tuesday, New York opens up a new series against the Seattle Mariners.

Before the Mariners game, the Yankees revealed their lineup, and it features a notable Jose Caballero decision.

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Yankees Reveal Jose Caballero Status Before Mariners Series

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full New York Yankees batting order for 8/11:

Yankees 8/11: “T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones RF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Notably, Jose Caballero is not in the batting order. Austin Wells is forming a battery with Ryan Weathers in the series opener, and Aaron Boone continues to roll with Heliot Ramos/Luis Garcia Jr. in the 3/4 spots in the order.

There aren’t too many changes to this Yankees order compared to their last game, but it’s important to note that Jose Caballero’s playing time has decreased since George Lombard Jr. has been recalled, and Anthony Volpe’s time in pinstripes could officially be over soon. Boone feels comfortable with Caballero on the bench for now.

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Jose Caballero with the Yankees This Season

Jose Caballero has been a bit controversial with his pitch clock antics this season, and the Yankees manager may be fed up with it.

However, pertaining to Caballero’s season thus far, he’s batting .242 this season with 12 home runs, 41 RBI, 38 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 91.

When it was just Anthony Volpe and Caballero vouching for the SS position, it was much easier for Caballero to find playing time, but with the emergence of Lombard Jr., Caballero may only be playing against lefties from now on.

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