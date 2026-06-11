Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
The Detroit Tigers are wrapping up their set against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, June 11, at 1:10 p.m. ET.Following the matchup, they will begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.Fortunately, fans will be treated to the sight of ace Tarik Skubal on the mound, per Tigers reporter Evan Woodbery. Skipper […]
Detroit Tigers Announce Update on Tarik Skubal Before Guardians Series