Detroit Tigers Announce Update on Tarik Skubal Before Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers are wrapping up their set against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, June 11, at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Following the matchup, they will begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

Fortunately, fans will be treated to the sight of ace Tarik Skubal on the mound, per Tigers reporter Evan Woodbery. Skipper A.J. Hinch announced that he’s scheduled to start on Saturday.