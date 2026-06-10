MLB World Reacts to Detroit Tigers Announcing Trade with Brewers

The Detroit Tigers have made a trade in Major League Baseball. Per reports by Evan Woodbery, the Tigers have acquired right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack from the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Jacob Waguespack has pitched in parts of three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2019 to 2020), and the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024. It’s a minor trade, but one that could potentially play a factor down the line. Waguespack will likely be sent to Triple-A to start his tenure with the Detroit Tigers.

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Jacob Waguespack traded to the Detroit Tigers

While it may be a minor trade across the baseball landscape, the Tigers’ trade news is still gaining strong reactions across social media:

Tigers; reporter JasonBeck writes (via X): “Minor-league trade: Tigers acquired RHP Jacob Waguespack from Brewers for PTBNL or cash. The 32-year-old Waguespack pitched in 16 games this season for Triple-A Nashville with a 1.66 ERA. 21.2 IP, 11 H, 15 BB, 33 K”

“JUST IN: The Tigers have acquired 32-year-old RHP Jacob Waguespack from the Brewers for a player to be named or cash consideration.”

@CodyStavenhagen: “Tigers have acquired RHP Jacob Waguespack from the Brewers in exchange for cash or a player to be named later. Waguespack currently has a 1.66 ERA and 13.7 K/9 in Triple-A. The 32-year-old has a 5.11 ERA in 105.2 career MLB innings, most recently with 2024 Rays”

Waguespack’s MLB journey has been an interesting one to say the least.

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Jacob Waguespack’s MLB Career

Jacob Waguespack has not pitched in MLB since 2024. He holds a career ERA of 5.11 over 105.2 innings and 90 strikeouts.

In 10 innings with the Blue Jays, Waguespack surrendered six earned runs, and walked 10 batters.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald outlined how the Tigers could use Waguespack’s services:

“As they sort things out in the coming days and weeks, Waguespack can give them some extra depth without taking up a roster spot, unless his minor league deal had some sort of contract provision that will lead to the Tigers adding him to their 40-man. If that is the case, Waguespack is out of options and will need to be added to the active roster.”

As of his best body of work in MLB, it came in 2019 (his debut season), where he started 13 games and carried a 4.38 ERA in 78+ innings. He took a three-year hiatus from MLB for various reasons.

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