Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez Update Before Blue Jays Series

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home).

The Tigers are coming off a 3-2 win on Friday.

Dillon Dingler led the team with two hits, one walk and one run.

Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez Update

Right now, the Tigers are one of the most injured teams in all of baseball.

Javier Báez is one of their key players who is dealing with an injury.

The 2016 World Series Champion last played in a game on April 28.

Tigers PR wrote (on April 29): “The Tigers today placed RHP Casey Mize on the 15-day injured list with a right adductor strain and placed INF Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle sprain. LHP Enmanuel DeJesus and INF Jace Jung have been recalled from Triple-A Toledo.”

Ahead of their series with the Blue Jays, the Tigers announced a positive update on Báez.

MLB.com wrote (on May 15): “Completing a return-to-play running and hitting progression. Will start defensive drills this weekend.”

According to the site, he is supposed to return between the end of May (and start of June).

Before the injury, Báez had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBI’s, ten runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in his fifth season with the Tigers.

Prior to joining the franchise, the 33-year-old also had stints with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets over 13 total seasons.

Tigers PR wrote (on July 6, 2025): “Four Tigers are on the AL All-Star roster: Javier Báez, Riley Greene, Tarik Skubal, and Gleyber Torres. That’s the most we’ve had in a season since 2015, when Miguel Cabrera, Jose Iglesias, J.D. Martinez, and David Price represented us in Cincinnati.”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into Saturday’s game as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 20-25 record in 45 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (but are 13-6 in 19 games at home).

Following two more games with the Blue Jays, the Tigers will play their next series with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday (also at home).