Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News Before Angels Game

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home) in Michigan.

They are coming off a 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

However, they lost two out of three in the series.

Tigers Announced Javier Báez News

The Tigers have been playing without Javier Báez since April 28.

Ahead of their series with the Angels, manager A.J. Hinch announced the latest news on Báez.

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote: “Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (right ankle sprain) will see a specialist after his injury has not responded as anticipated, per A.J. Hinch. Baez has been on the injured list since April 29.”

Before the injury, Báez had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBI’s, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games this season.

The 2016 World Series Champion is in his fifth year playing for the Tigers.

Last season, Báez made his third MLB All-Star Game.

Social Media Reacts To Báez News

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@jayedwardsiii: “Not only are Tigers getting hurt at an unfathomable pace, they’re also not healing Very cool”

@Slicknickshady: “His Tiger career is done.”

@GuyGuy399129004: “So they’re just giving up on the season then”

@bythewaybro: “Javy Baez has been on the 10-Day IL since April 29th. Should be the next player transferred to the 60-day whenever the Tigers decide to make their next 40 man move.”

@totallytigersbb: “Several weeks ago, the Detroit Tigers started collecting shortstops. Very suspect when they traded for Zack Short again. No surprise as now the other shoe has dropped. Javy Baez is nowhere near ready to return and is seeing a specialist for his ankle.”

Before the Tigers, Báez had stints with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets over 13 total seasons.

He has won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently at the bottom of the American League Central with a 21-33 record in 54 games.

They have won just two out of their last ten games (and are 13-12 in 25 games at home).

After the Angels, the Tigers will visit the Chicago White Sox on Friday.