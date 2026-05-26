Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News Before Angels Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 01, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home) in Michigan.

They are coming off a 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

However, they lost two out of three in the series.

Tigers Announced Javier Báez News

GettyJavier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers heads to the dugout after the first inning while playing the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on September 16, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers have been playing without Javier Báez since April 28.

Ahead of their series with the Angels, manager A.J. Hinch announced the latest news on Báez.

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote: “Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (right ankle sprain) will see a specialist after his injury has not responded as anticipated, per A.J. Hinch. Baez has been on the injured list since April 29.”

Before the injury, Báez had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBI’s, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games this season.

The 2016 World Series Champion is in his fifth year playing for the Tigers.

Last season, Báez made his third MLB All-Star Game.

Social Media Reacts To Báez News

GettyJavier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers acknowledges the crowd on his return to Wrigley Field for the first time since his 2021 trade before a game against the Chicago Cubs on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@jayedwardsiii: “Not only are Tigers getting hurt at an unfathomable pace, they’re also not healing Very cool”

@Slicknickshady: “His Tiger career is done.”

@GuyGuy399129004: “So they’re just giving up on the season then”

@bythewaybro: “Javy Baez has been on the 10-Day IL since April 29th. Should be the next player transferred to the 60-day whenever the Tigers decide to make their next 40 man move.”

@totallytigersbb: “Several weeks ago, the Detroit Tigers started collecting shortstops. Very suspect when they traded for Zack Short again. No surprise as now the other shoe has dropped. Javy Baez is nowhere near ready to return and is seeing a specialist for his ankle.”

Before the Tigers, Báez had stints with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets over 13 total seasons.

He has won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award.

Tigers Right Now

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers watches from the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Tigers are currently at the bottom of the American League Central with a 21-33 record in 54 games.

They have won just two out of their last ten games (and are 13-12 in 25 games at home).

After the Angels, the Tigers will visit the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News Before Angels Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x