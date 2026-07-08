Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez Update Before Athletics Series

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Athletics in Michigan.

They won by a score of 6-2.

Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez Update

The Tigers have been playing without one of their best players (Javier Báez) since April 28.

Ahead of their series with the Athletics, the team announced the latest update on Báez.

MLB.com wrote: “Completing a return-to-play hitting, defense and running program.”

According to the site, his return to play is still TBD.

Before getting hurt, Báez had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Tigers.

Before the Tigers, Báez also had stints with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets over 13 total seasons in the MLB.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star (and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series title).

Over 1,372 career games, Báez is batting .252 with 1,226 hits, 195 home runs, 691 RBIs, 663 RBIs and 116 stolen bases.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 41-50 record in 91 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 24-21 in 45 games at home).

Following two more games with Athletics, the Tigers will remain at home to host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Athletics Right Now

The Athletics are the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 41-50 record in 91 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 22-22 in 44 games on the road).

Following the Tigers, the Athletics will visit the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.