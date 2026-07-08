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Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez Update Before Athletics Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers acknowledges the crowd on his return to Wrigley Field for the first time since his 2021 trade before a game against the Chicago Cubs on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Athletics in Michigan.

They won by a score of 6-2.

Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez Update

GettyJavier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers hits a foul ball into the 500 seating level in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

The Tigers have been playing without one of their best players (Javier Báez) since April 28.

Ahead of their series with the Athletics, the team announced the latest update on Báez.

MLB.com wrote: “Completing a return-to-play hitting, defense and running program.”

According to the site, his return to play is still TBD.

GettyJavier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Comerica Park on June 18, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers are wearing uniform from the Negro League Detroit Stars.

Before getting hurt, Báez had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Tigers.

Before the Tigers, Báez also had stints with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets over 13 total seasons in the MLB.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star (and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series title).

Over 1,372 career games, Báez is batting .252 with 1,226 hits, 195 home runs, 691 RBIs, 663 RBIs and 116 stolen bases.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyColt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his two run first inning home run against the Athletics with Kevin McGonigle #7 at Comerica Park on July 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 41-50 record in 91 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 24-21 in 45 games at home).

Following two more games with Athletics, the Tigers will remain at home to host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Athletics Right Now

GettyMax Muncy #3 of the Athletics reacts next to first base coach Ryan Christenson #28 after a fly out to end the eight inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Athletics are the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 41-50 record in 91 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 22-22 in 44 games on the road).

Following the Tigers, the Athletics will visit the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Javier Báez Update Before Athletics Series

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