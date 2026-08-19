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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez Decision During Pirates Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers runs off the field during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Tigers lost by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday.

Javier Baez finished with no hits in three at-bats.

Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez Decision

GettyJavier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers throws during batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 18, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For Wednesday’s game, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 8/19 C. Keith DH G. Torres 2B K. McGonigle SS D. Dingler C B. Callahan LF Z. McKinstry RF S. Torkelson 1B M. Clark CF H. Lee 3B J. Jobe SP”

Baez has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

He is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Tigers.

Right now, the three-time MLB All-Star is batting .255 with 35 hits, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 19 runs and one stolen base in 39 games.

GettyJavier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Before the Tigers, Baez had stops with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.

He helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series title.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyKevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two-run home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 17, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@dclynick66: “And here we go with today’s Detroit Tigers starting lineup! It shall be time to give Paul Skenes a rude awakening and get this win today!!!”

@clarkisking1: “AJ hinch is just flipping coins to pick the lineup”

@DetHailMichNE: “Just win the series.”

@Bubbachitchat1: “Why isn’t Valencia our DH?”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyZach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates scoring on a two-run single off the bat of Brett Callahan in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 17, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 61-65 record in 126 games.

That said, they are 4.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first.

On Friday, the Tigers will visit the Kansas City Royals for a series in Missouri.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez Decision During Pirates Series

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