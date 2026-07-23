Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News Before Royals Series

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals (at home).

The Tigers are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News

Ahead of their series with the Royals, the Tigers announced the latest update on Javier Báez.

He has been out of action since April 28 with an injury.

Jason Beck of MLB.com wrote: “Javier Báez (ankle) will continue his rehab assignment tonight in Lakeland. After a day off tomorrow, he’s scheduled to take his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.”

Báez had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Tigers.

MLB.com had written (on July 21): “Went 1-for-2 and played five innings at shortstop to begin a rehab assignment for Single-A Lakeland on July 21.”

Getting Báez back in the lineup would be a huge boost to the Tigers.

He has also spent time with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs over 13 MLB seasons.

Báez is a three-time MLB All-Star (and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series title).

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News wrote: “Rehab updates: Burch Smith tonight at Toledo Javier Baez tonight in Lakeland Jackson Jobe this weekend at Erie –Baez expected to transfer rehab to Toledo after tonight”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have a very talented roster that has been hit by injuries this season.

Right now, they are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 48-54 record in 102 games.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 6-4 (and they are 27-23 in 50 games at home).

Following four games with the Royals, they will remain at home to host Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Comerica Park.