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Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Trade Just Got a Troubling New Question

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Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Jasson Dominguez of the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
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Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Jasson Dominguez of the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers knew evaluating the Tarik Skubal trade would require patience. Less than three weeks later, one piece of the return has already created a question nobody in the organization wanted to confront.

Right-hander Brady Smith left his start for High-A West Michigan during the second inning Saturday after displaying apparent arm discomfort. A Bless You Boys report included video of the sequence and noted that Smith did not appear to be in extreme pain, although the exit looked concerning.

Detroit had not announced a diagnosis or recovery timetable as of Monday morning. Until the club provides one, describing Smith’s condition as a serious injury would be speculation.

The confirmed exit is significant enough on its own.

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Why Smith Matters to the Skubal Return

The Tigers acquired Smith, outfielder Zyhir Hope, and pitcher River Ryan when they sent Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The official transaction log confirms all three players were included in the August 2 deal.

Hope supplied the biggest position-player upside, while Ryan offered the clearest near-term path to Detroit. Smith was the long-range pitching bet: a 21-year-old with a mid-90s fastball, a promising changeup, and considerable strikeout ability.

Before the trade, Smith had struck out 113 batters in 74.1 innings across two Dodgers affiliates. A Yahoo Sports analysis described him as Detroit’s most important pitching prospect once Ryan loses prospect eligibility.

Smith had only recently reached High-A before changing organizations, making his assignment with West Michigan an important developmental test.

That upside arrived with known risk. Smith underwent Tommy John surgery after the Dodgers selected him in the third round of the 2023 draft, causing him to miss the entire 2024 season.

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What Detroit Must Establish Next

Colorado Rockies v Detroit Tigers

GettyAn overall view of the field during the national anthem before the game between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park on September 11, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

A previous elbow reconstruction does not reveal what happened Saturday. Pitchers leave games for many reasons, and visible discomfort cannot identify the affected structure or predict a timeline.

Detroit’s next meaningful step is therefore information, not roster action. The organization must determine where Smith felt discomfort, whether imaging is required, and if his workload should stop.

Smith entered the season with fewer than 100 professional innings. Detroit had every reason to manage him carefully even before the early exit, especially after acquiring him in a trade that would be debated for years.

One interrupted High-A start does not change the final grade on that deal. It does increase the attention surrounding every update.

The timing is particularly uncomfortable because Ryan is also recovering from Tommy John surgery. Detroit acquired substantial upside, but two of the three players in the package arrived with significant medical histories that require particularly careful handling.

Skubal remains one of baseball’s defining pitchers. For Detroit to justify moving him, Hope, Ryan, and Smith must collectively deliver substantial future value. That makes Smith’s health more than a minor-league footnote—and makes restraint essential until the Tigers disclose exactly what happened.

Alvin Garcia Puerto Rican sports contributor for Heavy.com, covering primarily Major League Baseball. More about Alvin Garcia

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Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Trade Just Got a Troubling New Question

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