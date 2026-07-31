DETROIT, MI - JUNE 23: Starting pitcher Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers sits in the dugout after being pulled from the game against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
The Detroit Tigers are slated to begin a three-game series against the Athletics in Sacramento, California, at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Friday.
Ahead of the game, Detroit made a trade deadline decision regarding right-handed starting pitcher Casey Mize.
Detroit Tigers Scratch Casey Mize in Preparation for Trade Deadline
GettyDETROIT, MI – JULY 11: Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Comerica Park on July 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Mize was originally scheduled to start against the Athletics on Friday. In preparation for the trade deadline, the Tigers scratched the right-hander.
The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen wrote on X: “The Tigers are scratching Casey Mize from his start tonight. Mize is healthy and there is no trade in place, but it’s a precaution with the deadline looming. Bullpen game tonight”
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Detroit Tigers Make Casey Mize Trade Deadline Decision Before Athletics Series