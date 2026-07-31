Detroit Tigers Make Casey Mize Trade Deadline Decision Before Athletics Series

The Detroit Tigers are slated to begin a three-game series against the Athletics in Sacramento, California, at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of the game, Detroit made a trade deadline decision regarding right-handed starting pitcher Casey Mize.

Detroit Tigers Scratch Casey Mize in Preparation for Trade Deadline

Mize was originally scheduled to start against the Athletics on Friday. In preparation for the trade deadline, the Tigers scratched the right-hander.

The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen wrote on X: “The Tigers are scratching Casey Mize from his start tonight. Mize is healthy and there is no trade in place, but it’s a precaution with the deadline looming. Bullpen game tonight”