Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Max Clark Change During White Sox Series

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in Michigan.

They are coming off a 9-5 loss on Friday.

Max Clark finished with one hit, one strikeout and one run in four at-bats.

Tigers Announce Sudden Max Clark Change

For Saturday’s game, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 8/15 G. Torres 2B H. Lee 3B D. Dingler DH K. McGonigle SS E. Valencia C S. Torkelson 1B B. Malgeri LF J. Báez CF C. Julks RF T. Melton SP”

Clark has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 21-year-old rookie was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He is currently batting .264 with 14 hits, one home run, seven RBIs and seven runs.

Social Media On Clark’s Play

Clark has a lot of Tigers fans excited.

Here’s what people have been saying about him recently:

@SleeperTigers (August 14): “The Tigers are 9-3 since Max Clark debuted on July 31🔥 The rookie has been a massive spark”

Chris Castellani (August 14): “I know his last week hasn’t been great, but my concern level with Max Clark is very low. He has a tremendous feel for the strike zone. At worst, he’s gonna be a great energy you gotta have around.”

@DetroitTigersPR (August 13): “Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle both reached base safely 18+ times in their first 11 career games. Across MLB history, they’re just the second pair of teammates aged 21 or younger to do so in the same season, joining Washington’s Joe Judge and Horace Milan in 1915.”

Detroit Tigers (August 8): “First career triple for Max Clark brings home another run ‼️🔥”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into the day as the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-62 record in 122 games.

They are only 3.5 games back of the White Sox for first in the division.

At home, the Tigers have gone 32-29 in 61 games.