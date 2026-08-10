Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 1-Word Post Before Guardians Series

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers have the day off following a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in California.

They took two out of three games in the series.

Most recently, the Tigers won by a score of 3-1 on Sunday.

Max Clark finished with one RBI in four at-bats.

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 1-Word Post

On Monday, Clark made a one-word post to Instagram.

His post had over 46,000 likes in seven hours.

He wrote: “gritty”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@judebarger26: “love seeing the success max keep it up brotha”

@carter.jmichael: “Been watching the journey since your sophomore year of highschool man. You committed to my hometown college and now play for my favorite mlb team. Just insane.”

@donskee313: “I’ve seen enough somebody bring this man a 10 year contract unless they make em longer 🐯🐯🐯”

@pillarp1: “Great start with the Tigers! Keep it going!”

@zmoney.22: “You’re him max”

@rod___ney: “You hooping my boy 😭 they said you wasn’t ready!!!!!”

@drew_rickard: “Keep it up big dawg!!!!🔥🔥”

@tears_for_fleers: “Stunt on these haters, kid 🫡”

@darrin_j_brown: “Those jerseys you guys rock from the first couple pics are so 🔥🔥”

Gleyber Torres, Carlos Lagrange, Kenley Jansen and AJ Smith-Shawver were among the people to like Clark’s post.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently the second-place team in the American League Central with a 58-60 record in 118 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

On Tuesday night, the Tigers will return to Detroit to host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.

At home, they have gone 30-27 in 57 games.