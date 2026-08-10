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Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 1-Word Post Before Guardians Series

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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers, during his major league debut, celebrates on second base after hitting a double against the Athletics in the top of the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The double was his third of the night. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers have the day off following a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in California.

They took two out of three games in the series.

Most recently, the Tigers won by a score of 3-1 on Sunday.

Max Clark finished with one RBI in four at-bats.

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 1-Word Post

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers hits an RBI ground out in the top of the tenth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

On Monday, Clark made a one-word post to Instagram.

His post had over 46,000 likes in seven hours.

He wrote: “gritty”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@judebarger26: “love seeing the success max keep it up brotha”

@carter.jmichael: “Been watching the journey since your sophomore year of highschool man. You committed to my hometown college and now play for my favorite mlb team. Just insane.”

@donskee313: “I’ve seen enough somebody bring this man a 10 year contract unless they make em longer 🐯🐯🐯”

@pillarp1: “Great start with the Tigers! Keep it going!”

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers trots around the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Athletics in the top of the six inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

@zmoney.22: “You’re him max”

@rod___ney: “You hooping my boy 😭 they said you wasn’t ready!!!!!”

@drew_rickard: “Keep it up big dawg!!!!🔥🔥”

@tears_for_fleers: “Stunt on these haters, kid 🫡”

@darrin_j_brown: “Those jerseys you guys rock from the first couple pics are so 🔥🔥”

GettyMax Clark #15 and Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers embrace after Clark hit a two-run home run against the Athletics in the top of the six inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Gleyber Torres, Carlos Lagrange, Kenley Jansen and AJ Smith-Shawver were among the people to like Clark’s post.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyZach McKinstry #39, Max Clark #15 and Hao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after a win at Oracle Park on August 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Tigers are currently the second-place team in the American League Central with a 58-60 record in 118 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

On Tuesday night, the Tigers will return to Detroit to host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.

At home, they have gone 30-27 in 57 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 1-Word Post Before Guardians Series

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