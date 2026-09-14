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Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Post Before Blue Jays Series

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 21: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will be in Canada to open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

They are coming off a strong showing where they swept the Colorado Rockies (in three games) at home.

Most recently, the Tigers won by a score of 8-1 on Sunday.

Max Clark finished with one hit, one walk and one stolen base.

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Post

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Kevin McGonigle #7 after scoring against the Colorado Rockies on a sacrifice fly ball hit by John Peck #18 (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on September 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Ahead of Monday’s series with the Blue Jays, Clark made a post to Instagram that had over 12,000 likes in less than two hours.

He wrote: “be a salmon + live by the x 📊 iykyk”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jrlevyttg: “I feel yoh like gotta another homer today 🐶”

@trentkelly13_: “Absolute Dawgs. This team is going to be super fun to watch in the coming years🔥🔥”

@cooleybrittany: “Loved being able to watch you grown from the whitecaps all the way to the tigers!!! We were there Saturday to see you guys play a great game!”

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers hits a fifth inning RBI triple against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

@deb_wisniewski_: “You have become one of my Favs -don’t love the song choice though lol-let’s go get those Blue Jays”

@matt_harkins_: “Phenomenal song choice Mr. Clark”

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers breaks for first base with a single against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on September 9, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Andruw Jones, Jack Flaherty and Carlos Lagrange were among the people to like Clark’s post.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyRiley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Colt Keith #33 after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers come into their series with the Blue Jays as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 70-79 record in 149 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 31-43 in 74 games on the road).

After the Blue Jays, the Tigers will visit the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Post Before Blue Jays Series

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