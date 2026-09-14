Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Post Before Blue Jays Series

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will be in Canada to open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

They are coming off a strong showing where they swept the Colorado Rockies (in three games) at home.

Most recently, the Tigers won by a score of 8-1 on Sunday.

Max Clark finished with one hit, one walk and one stolen base.

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Post

Ahead of Monday’s series with the Blue Jays, Clark made a post to Instagram that had over 12,000 likes in less than two hours.

He wrote: “be a salmon + live by the x 📊 iykyk”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jrlevyttg: “I feel yoh like gotta another homer today 🐶”

@trentkelly13_: “Absolute Dawgs. This team is going to be super fun to watch in the coming years🔥🔥”

@cooleybrittany: “Loved being able to watch you grown from the whitecaps all the way to the tigers!!! We were there Saturday to see you guys play a great game!”

@deb_wisniewski_: “You have become one of my Favs -don’t love the song choice though lol-let’s go get those Blue Jays”

@matt_harkins_: “Phenomenal song choice Mr. Clark”

Ronald Acuña Jr., Andruw Jones, Jack Flaherty and Carlos Lagrange were among the people to like Clark’s post.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into their series with the Blue Jays as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 70-79 record in 149 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 31-43 in 74 games on the road).

After the Blue Jays, the Tigers will visit the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.