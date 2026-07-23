Comerica Park Unveils Exclusive Food and Drinks for Tigers’ 125th Anniversary

For 125 seasons, the Detroit Tigers have created unforgettable memories at the ballpark, and during the club’s 125th anniversary celebration, fans can commemorate the milestone with a lineup of limited-time food and beverage offerings inspired by the franchise’s rich history.

From shareable feasts and Detroit-inspired sandwiches to nostalgic desserts and collectible drinkware, Comerica Park is serving up a menu that celebrates both the city’s culinary traditions and generations of Tigers baseball.

A Nostalgic Ballpark Feast

One of the most fitting additions to the anniversary menu is the 1-2-5 Deal, a value-packed bundle that pays tribute to the Tigers’ 125-year history. The meal includes one bag of peanuts, two bags of Cracker Jack, and five classic ballpark hot dogs, making it an ideal option for families or groups attending a game together.

The 1-2-5 Deal is available at Sections 108, 130, 213, 325, 331, 339, and 343.

Fans looking for another shareable option can also order The “Big Joe” Joseph Campau Shareable Sampler, a hearty platter featuring a pierogi, Polish sausage, pretzel, and sauerkraut. Available at Section 122, the sampler highlights classic Eastern European flavors that have long been part of Detroit’s culinary identity.

Detroit Flavors Take Center Stage

The anniversary menu also celebrates some of Detroit’s most recognizable local flavors.

At Section 139, the Corktown Stacked Corned Beef Sandwich features Wigley’s famous corned beef piled onto marbled rye bread with Swiss cheese, Motor City slaw, and Russian dressing. The sandwich serves as a tribute to one of Detroit’s oldest neighborhoods and one of its most beloved deli traditions.

Steak lovers can stop by Section 151 for the Detroit Steak Sandwich, which layers sliced ribeye on a hoagie roll with provolone cheese, caramelized peppers and onions, and a sports pepper aioli.

Fans craving another Detroit classic won’t have to look far either. The Downtown Footlong Coney is available at Section 105 and Big Cat Court.

Shareable Snacks With Plenty of Flavor

For groups looking to snack throughout the game, Comerica Park has introduced another oversized option with the “Eat ‘Em Up Tigers” Shareable Botana.

Available at Section 328 and Taqueria El Rey, the massive platter includes tortilla chips topped with refried beans, mild chorizo, queso, shredded lettuce, green olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado crema.

Like many of this year’s specialty offerings, the botana blends traditional ballpark snacking with regional influences, giving guests something more adventurous than standard concession fare without sacrificing portability.

Sweet Treats Worth Saving Room For

Dessert fans have multiple reasons to visit the anniversary menu.

At Section 138, the “Bless You Boys” Cake Ice Cream Sundae celebrates one of the franchise’s most memorable slogans with a dessert featuring pieces of bumpy cake, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and orange-and-blue sprinkles.

The same stand also serves the “Tigertown” Frozen Cooler, a spicy ginger frozen slush topped with vanilla ice cream and served in a collectible souvenir cup.

Perhaps the most over-the-top dessert on the menu is the All-American Elephant Ear, available at Big Cat Court. The indulgent creation starts with a fresh elephant ear before adding two scoops of vanilla ice cream, Cracker Jack crumble, apple pie filling, whipped cream, a cherry, and even a candied hot dog for an unexpected finishing touch.

A Collectible Keepsake for the Anniversary Season

In addition to the exclusive food lineup, fans can also commemorate the Tigers’ historic season with the 1968 World Series commemorative pop cup, available at concession stands throughout Comerica Park.

The collectible cup honors one of the most iconic championship teams in franchise history while giving fans another souvenir to remember the club’s 125th anniversary celebration.