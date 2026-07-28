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Detroit Tigers Cut 6-Year Player to Clear Spot for Javier Báez During Orioles Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

During their series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Detroit Tigers activated Javier Báez from the 60-day injured list.

To clear a spot for Báez on their 26-man roster, the Tigers designated a 6-year player for assignment.

Detroit Tigers DFA Longtime Player to Make Room for Javier Báez

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 31: Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers with Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 31, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 31: Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers with Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 31, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tigers PR wrote on X: “The Tigers today activated INF Javier Báez off the 60-day injured list. To make room on both the 40-man and 26-man rosters, C Jake Rogers has been designated for assignment.”

Báez had been on the injured list since late April with a right ankle sprain.

Rogers, who has been with the Tigers since making his MLB debut in 2019, is slashing just .161/.266/.301 with three home runs and nine RBI this season. Eduardo Valencia is now the team’s backup catcher.

More About Cut Tigers Catcher Jake Rogers

The Detroit Tigers just cut Jake Rogers

GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – JUNE 3: Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers watches his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on June 3, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros selected Rogers in the third round (No. 97 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Tulane.

The Astros traded Rogers, outfielder Daz Cameron and right-hander Franklin Perez to the Tigers as part of the Justin Verlander trade on Aug. 31, 2017. Nine seasons later, Rogers got the opportunity to play with Verlander, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit this past offseason and will retire after this season.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 31: Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Tigers 7-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 31: Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Tigers 7-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rogers appeared in 35 games in 2019. He posted a poor .481 OPS in 128 plate appearances.

Rogers returned to the majors in 2021. That season, he posted a solid .239/.306/.496 slash line with six home runs and 17 RBI in 127 plate appearances across 38 games. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2022 season due to an injury.

Rogers had a decent .730 OPS over 107 games with Detroit in 2023. Then, he hit below .200 in each season from 2024-26, prompting the Tigers to designate him for assignment.

LAKELAND, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a photo during the Detroit Tigers Photo Day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

GettyLAKELAND, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a photo during the Detroit Tigers Photo Day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Rogers has hit well in the postseason. In 2024, he went 6-for-22 with a double, three walks and two RBI. He had just one plate appearance last postseason and collected a hit.

It’ll be interesting to see where Rogers lands. There are several contending teams, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, seeking catching help, but Rogers is likely not the caliber of player clubs are looking for as an upgrade behind the plate.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Cut 6-Year Player to Clear Spot for Javier Báez During Orioles Series

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