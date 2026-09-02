Detroit Tigers Announce Decision on 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Twins Game

The Detroit Tigers are set to play the Minnesota Twins in the series finale of a three-game set at Target Field at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Twins won the first two games of the series while outscoring the Tigers 26-3.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Tigers announced a roster decision involving a nine-year MLB veteran.

Detroit Tigers Make Roster Move on 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Twins Game

The Tigers outrighted right-hander Tanner Rainey to Triple-A Toledo.

Via MLB.com: Detroit Tigers sent RHP Tanner Rainey outright to Toledo Mud Hens.

Detroit designated Rainey for assignment on Monday.

The Tigers signed Rainey to a minor-league deal this past offseason. They selected his contract on Aug. 11.

Rainey posted a 3.86 ERA in seven innings across six outings with Detroit before being designated for assignment.

Looking at RHP Tanner Rainey’s Career

Rainey has nine years of MLB experience.

The Cincinnati Reds selected the right-hander No. 71 overall in the 2015 MLB Draft out of West Alabama.

He made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2018. He made just eight appearances with the club that year.

The Reds traded Rainey to the Washington Nationals after the 2018 season.

The right-hander pitched for the Nationals through the 2024 season.

Last year, he pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tigers, posting an 11.17 ERA over 9 2/3 innings between the two clubs,

In his MLB career, Rainey has a 5.46 ERA over 206 innings.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Before the Twins series, Detroit lost two of three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Tigers are in fourth place in the American League Central with a 63-75 record. The club is 10 games back of the first-place Chicago White Sox.

In the Wild Card standings, the Tigers are now seven games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final spot.