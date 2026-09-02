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Detroit Tigers Announce Decision on 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Twins Game

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Detroit Tigers v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are set to play the Minnesota Twins in the series finale of a three-game set at Target Field at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Twins won the first two games of the series while outscoring the Tigers 26-3.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Tigers announced a roster decision involving a nine-year MLB veteran.

Detroit Tigers Make Roster Move on 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Twins Game

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 24: Tanner Rainey #56 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on August 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tigers outrighted right-hander Tanner Rainey to Triple-A Toledo.

Via MLB.com: Detroit Tigers sent RHP Tanner Rainey outright to Toledo Mud Hens.

Detroit designated Rainey for assignment on Monday.

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 24: Tanner Rainey #56 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on August 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tigers signed Rainey to a minor-league deal this past offseason. They selected his contract on Aug. 11.

Rainey posted a 3.86 ERA in seven innings across six outings with Detroit before being designated for assignment.

Looking at RHP Tanner Rainey’s Career

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 16: Tanner Rainey #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

Rainey has nine years of MLB experience.

The Cincinnati Reds selected the right-hander No. 71 overall in the 2015 MLB Draft out of West Alabama.

Kansas City Royals v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: Tanner Rainey #21 of the Washington Nationals pitches to the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on September 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

He made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2018. He made just eight appearances with the club that year.

The Reds traded Rainey to the Washington Nationals after the 2018 season.

Washington Nationals Photo Day
GettyWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 24: Tanner Rainey #21 of the Washington Nationals poses for a portrait during photo day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on February 24, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The right-hander pitched for the Nationals through the 2024 season.

Last year, he pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tigers, posting an 11.17 ERA over 9 2/3 innings between the two clubs,

In his MLB career, Rainey has a 5.46 ERA over 206 innings.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 31: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers looks on as he walks off the field during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on August 31, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

The Tigers have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Before the Twins series, Detroit lost two of three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Tigers are in fourth place in the American League Central with a 63-75 record. The club is 10 games back of the first-place Chicago White Sox.

In the Wild Card standings, the Tigers are now seven games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Announce Decision on 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Twins Game

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