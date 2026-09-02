PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Tigers are in fourth place in the American League Central with a 63-75 record. The club is 10 games back of the first-place Chicago White Sox.
In the Wild Card standings, the Tigers are now seven games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Detroit Tigers quietly announced a roster decision involving a nine-year MLB veteran before Wednesday night's game against the Twins.
Detroit Tigers Announce Decision on 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Twins Game