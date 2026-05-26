Tigers Pitcher Troy Melton Impresses in First Start Back From IL

The Detroit Tigers desperately needed something positive to halt their recent slide, and they got exactly that from right-hander Troy Melton in his long-awaited season debut.

After spending the opening months of the season on the injured list, Melton returned to the mound Sunday and immediately provided a stabilizing presence for a club that had been searching for answers. The 25-year-old pitched into the sixth inning while allowing just one run, helping Detroit secure a victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader at Camden Yards.

Detroit entered the night mired in an eight-game losing streak and had just endured another frustrating defeat earlier in the day. A strong outing from Melton helped the Tigers avoid what would have been their longest losing streak in nearly three years and gave the clubhouse a much-needed boost heading into the next stretch of the season.

Melton Makes an Immediate Impact

The right-hander was sidelined during Spring Training after experiencing inflammation in his throwing elbow, forcing Detroit to proceed cautiously with one of its young pitching options. He spent much of May working his way back through a rehab assignment, making multiple starts in the minors before finally receiving clearance to rejoin the major league rotation.

Any concerns about rust quickly disappeared. Melton allowed just two hits and one earned run across 5 2/3 innings while earning the victory in Detroit’s 4-1 win over Baltimore. He finished with three strikeouts and three walks, limiting Orioles hitters to a .111 batting average while posting a 0.88 WHIP in his season debut.

The 25-year-old was also remarkably efficient despite being on a pitch count. Melton needed just 79 pitches to navigate 22 batters and consistently worked ahead enough to avoid major trouble. His only blemish came when a leadoff walk eventually scored, accounting for Baltimore’s lone run of the game.

Offense Provides Early Support

While Melton handled the Orioles on the mound, Detroit’s offense did enough damage early to put him in position for his first victory of the season.

The Tigers wasted little time creating separation. After getting traffic on the bases in the opening inning, catcher Dillon Dingler delivered the game’s first big swing, launching a two-run homer that immediately gave Detroit control.

The early lead proved important for a team that has struggled offensively throughout much of May. Entering the game, the Tigers had repeatedly found themselves unable to generate enough run support, contributing to a difficult stretch that saw them fall to the bottom of the American League Central standings.

Detroit added insurance later in the contest thanks to rookie Kevin McGonigle, whose run-scoring single extended his impressive on-base streak. The young infielder continues to be one of the few bright spots during the Tigers’ challenging month, consistently finding ways to contribute despite the team’s overall offensive struggles.

Skubal, Verlander Continue Working Toward Returns

Tarik Skubal appears to be making encouraging progress in his recovery. The ace recently faced hitters in a live bullpen session and reportedly generated several swings and misses while building up his workload.

Though the Tigers have not publicly announced a timetable for his return, the session represented another positive step as Detroit hopes to get one of baseball’s top pitchers back in the rotation.

The news surrounding Justin Verlander is less certain. The future Hall of Famer is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list soon, but he is still working his way back to game action. Manager A.J. Hinch recently indicated that Verlander is expected to throw another live bullpen session before beginning a rehab assignment.