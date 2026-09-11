Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Baez, Zach McKinstry Decision

The Detroit Tigers managed to take two of three games from their American League Central Division rival Minnesota Twins earlier in the week, improving their record to 67-79.

They will now return home for a series against the National League’s Colorado Rockies, marking the first time since 2024 that Colorado has traveled to the Motor City.

Before the series opener, which takes place on Friday evening at Comerica Park, the Tigers announced lineup news regarding Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry.

The Detroit Tigers Have Announced That Javier Baez And Zach McKinstry Are Back In The Lineup

For Detroit’s series opener against the Rockies, both Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry are returning to the lineup.

The Tigers lineup is as follows:

Brett Callahan, who started in left field on Wednesday, is replaced by Riley Greene defensively. McKinstry replaces Ben Malgeri in right field.

Meanwhile, Baez will play second base and bat ninth, replacing Hao-Yu Lee.

While the Tigers have struggled in the last month, the Rockies were realistically eliminated from any chance at the MLB postseason weeks ago, as they enter tonight’s contest with a 55-91 record.

The Tigers Are Winding Down Their Season

The Tigers have fallen on hard times in recent weeks, and all but officially tumbled out of the MLB postseason race. While they were 60-61 in mid-August, a prolonged losing skid dealt tremendous damage to their chances of a third straight playoff appearance.

However, that doesn’t mean that the work can simply stop, according to skipper A.J. Hinch.

“We have not played well enough to merit a good team’s record,” Hinch said. “We’ve got to get back to those characteristics for us to get in the right direction.”

“We’re going to be better,” Hinch said. “We’re going to keep working. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The first pitch is scheduled for Friday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET.