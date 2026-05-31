Detroit Tigers Announced Justin Verlander News Before Rays Series

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Tigers have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander News

Ahead of Sunday’s game (and their upcoming series with the Tampa Bay Rays), the Tigers have announced the latest news on Justin Verlander.

MLB.com wrote: “Expected to pitch in a rehab outing with Triple-A Toledo on June 2.”

Pitching in Triple-A will be a huge step in his recovery.

According to the site, Verlander is still supposed to return to the Tigers in June.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the latest update on Verlander:

Matthew Carlson: “#Tigers Justin Verlander, 43 and oldest player in the majors, set for a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo at Iowa on Tuesday. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner returned to Detroit, on a 1-year, $13 million contract, but made 1 start before going to IL with right hip inflammation.”

@Miggysbat: “- Kerry Carpenter activated off IL – Gleyber Torres on a rehab assignment – JV rehab start on June 2nd – Skubal tracking for a mid/late June return Slowly but surely, we’re starting to get everyone back.”

@sportz_nutt51: “Verlander will begin a rehab assignment this week. Good news.”

Jason Kempf: “Well hello @IowaCubs fans…good time to push that homestand starting Tuesday.”