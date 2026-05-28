Detroit Tigers Get Justin Verlander News During Angels Series

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers continued their series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home) in Michigan.

The Tigers won by a score of 4-0.

Detroit Tigers Get Justin Verlander News

During their series with the Angels, the Tigers got an update on Justin Verlander.

The future Hall of Famer has been out since March 30.

MLB.com wrote: “Threw a 66-pitch, four-inning live BP session at Comerica Park on May 27, topping out at 95.3 mph with minimal hard contact and four strikeouts.”

According to the site, he is still supposed to return in June.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what reporters added on social media:

Jeremy Otto of 97.1 The Ticket: “Tigers manager AJ Hinch said that Justin Verlander had no issues after throwing another simulated game and the next 24-48 hours will tell story on how he bounces back. Kerry Carpenter took full swings against JV. Hinch says he is closer to a return than Torres.”

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic: “Justin Verlander threw 66 pitches in today’s live BP. He hit 95.3 mph in his fourth up. It seemed like an improvement from his previous session.”

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News: “Justin Verlander is through two simulated innings, 32 pitches, 22 strikes. A single by Zack Short is the only knock. He’s got two strikeouts.”

Jason Beck of MLB.com: “Verlander threw 66 pitches over parts of 4 innings, including some long battles with Kerry Carpenter. Fastball topped out at 95.3 mph. Some good breaking balls for strikes.”

Verlander struggled in his only start of the 2026 season.

The 43-year-old went 3.2 innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs.

He has also had stints with the New York Mets, Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants over 21 seasons.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are 22-34 in 56 games, which has them at the bottom of the American League Central.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 14-13 in 27 games at home).

Following one more game with the Angels, the Tigers will visit the Chicago White Sox on Friday.