Detroit Tigers Quickly Announce Brett Callahan Decision Before Twins Series

The Detroit Tigers are starting a new series against the Minnesota Twins. After failing to win their series against the Cleveland Guardians, any hope of making the MLB playoffs is all but lost. Before their first game against the Twins, they announced a Brett Callahan decision.

Monday’s game against the Twins is scheduled for 1:10 PM Mountain Time or 3:10 PM Eastern Time. On the mound, it will be Joe Ryan for the Twins and Troy Melton for the Tigers.

Detroit Tigers Announce Brett Callahan Decision Before Minnesota Twins Series

Getty DETROIT, MI – JULY 27: Zach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers hits a triple against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Comerica Park on July 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Before their first game against the Twins on September 7th, the Tigers announced their roster.

Underdog MLB reported on the batting order for the first tilt between these two squads:

“Tigers 9/7 C. Keith DH K. McGonigle 3B G. Torres 2B R. Greene LF D. Dingler C Z. McKinstry RF S. Torkelson 1B M. Clark CF J. Peck SS T. Melton SP,” the baseball account shared on X.

One of the biggest changes in the lineup for this game is the inclusion of Zach McKinstry at the expense of Callahan. Riley Greene moves over to take Callahan’s place in LF, while McKinstry moves into RF.

Looking at How the Detroit Tigers Are Utilizing Brett Callahan

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 24: Brett Callahan #34 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates scoring a run in the fourth inning with Spencer Torkelson #20 while playing the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on August 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Callahan has been in and out of the lineup ever since the Tigers called him up.

At first glance, it is a strange way to utilize a young player. The 24-year-old has played only 17 games since being called up in mid-August.

In those 17 games, Callahan has recorded nine hits, one double, one triple, six RBIs, and one home run in addition to boasting a .231 batting average.

At the time of this writing, the Tigers are 10 games back of the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central Division, and 7.5 games back of the Guardians for the final AL Wild Card Spot.

Unless the Tigers go on one of the hottest runs of any MLB team this year to close out the season, they are not making the playoffs.

What is the harm in playing a young player every day? Or at least cease the yo-yo-ing in and out of the lineup every game. Give Callahan the bulk of the positional starts between now and the end of September. Only take out the youngster in the middle of a stretch that has minimal breaks.

Get him used to the rigors of an MLB schedule.

With the playoffs in the rearview, utilizing him more properly should be one of the biggest priorities for the team.