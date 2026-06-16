Detroit Tigers Reveal When Justin Verlander Will Make Next Start During Astros Series

The Detroit Tigers have been without one of their free agent signings, Justin Verlander, since MLB’s Opening Weekend, as Verlander went down with a hip issue that has required an extensive rehab assignment.

Remember, Verlander is 43-years-old, and signed with the Tigers on a one-year, $7.86 million contract before the 2026 season. The Tigers are currently taking on the Houston Astros. Detroit won the first game of the series and will now oppose Astros starter Hunter Brown. As for the Tigers, Framber Valdez will get the ball against his old team.

Back to Justin Verlander, he has pretty much missed the entire season so far, making only one start in 2026.

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Justin Verlander Set to Start on Sunday vs. White Sox

Per @TalkinBaseball on X, “43-year-old Justin Verlander will start against the White Sox on Sunday, who have the youngest lineup in the American League with an average age of 25.8 Verlander made one start this season on March 30th before going on the injured list with hip inflammation.”

The Detroit Tigers are 30-42 this season and have not performed well to this point. However, adding Justin Verlander back to the rotation could help with some stability, and remember it’s a reunion deal as Verlander spent the first 14 seasons of his MLB career with Detroit.

Manager AJ Hinch indicated the plan for this weekend’s series against the White Sox to Tigers’ reporter Chris McCosky:

“Verlander, out since April 1 with hip inflammation, will make his first start at Comerica Park in a Tigers’ uniform since 2017 in the finale against the White Sox. Manager AJ Hinch announced the news before the game Tuesday. Tarik Skubal will start on Friday, and Hinch said he hopes Troy Melton will be able to start Saturday. Melton was scratched from his start on Monday with back stiffness. He worked out and felt better on Tuesday.”

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Justin Verlander as a Tigers Pitcher

As noted, Justin Verlander has made just one start with the Tigers this season. However, the Tigers legend holds a 3.81 ERA with Detroit over 381 total starts in parts of 14 seasons.

His BaseballReference.com page is Littered with black ink for his time with the Tigers, including 3 pWAR campaigns where he was either tops in the AL or tops in MLB. He led his respective league (or MLB) in strikeouts four times with the Tigers, and also has 2 WHIP titles with the club.

Now, onto more illustrious accolades, while with the Tigers, JV won the AL MVP award in 2011, which is pretty much mythical for a pitcher. On top of that, Verlander also has a Rookie of the Year award under his belt with the Tigers.

Over 2514.2 innings pitched with Detroit over the years, Verlander has punched out 2374 batters.

His return to the mound should be an exciting piece of news for Tigers fans!

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