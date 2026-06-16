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Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Lineup Decision Before Giants Game

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Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 16: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a solo homer to lead off the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are returning the services of Drake Baldwin on Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta’s X account wrote (on 6/15):

“The #Braves today returned C Drake Baldwin from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and outrighted C Austin Wynns to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

After losing their last two MLB series, the Braves are set to open up a new three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Drake Baldwin has missed the last handful of weeks dealing with an oblique injury.

Before the Giants series, the Braves announced their lineup for June 16, which features Drake Baldwin for the first time in several games.

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Drake Baldwin In Leadoff for Braves-Giants Game

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 18: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 18, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images)

As they always do, UnderdogMLB on X released the Braves lineup for 6/16:

“Braves 6/16: D. Baldwin C M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Drake Baldwin is batting leadoff in his first game back, which is an interesting move by manager Walt Weiss. Ozzie Albies is hitting cleanup, and Ha-Seong Kim gets a shot at shortstop with Mauricio Dubon in left field.

The Braves-Giants series is taking place at Truist Park.

The addition of Drake Baldwin back to the lineup is great news for the Braves. Baldwin has been one of the team’s best hitters.

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Drake Baldwin with the Braves

Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 15: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves advances to first base on a wild pitch by Connelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Drake Baldwin, after winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2025, is putting together a phenomenal sophomore campaign. He’s batting .303 this season with 13 home runs, 38 RBI, and 57 hits in 48 games.

CBSSports wrote (0n 6/16): 

“Baldwin has not been in action since he was placed on the injured list May 19 and will make his first start back for Tuesday’s series opener. Before landing on the injured list, the 25-year-old slashed .303/.389/.543 with 13 homers and 38 RBI. Atlanta’s catching depth is already razor-thin with Sean Murphy on the 60-day IL, so Baldwin provides them a very big relief.”

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Lineup Decision Before Giants Game

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