Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Lineup Decision Before Giants Game

The Atlanta Braves are returning the services of Drake Baldwin on Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta’s X account wrote (on 6/15):

“The #Braves today returned C Drake Baldwin from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and outrighted C Austin Wynns to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

After losing their last two MLB series, the Braves are set to open up a new three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Drake Baldwin has missed the last handful of weeks dealing with an oblique injury.

Before the Giants series, the Braves announced their lineup for June 16, which features Drake Baldwin for the first time in several games.

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Drake Baldwin In Leadoff for Braves-Giants Game

As they always do, UnderdogMLB on X released the Braves lineup for 6/16:

“Braves 6/16: D. Baldwin C M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Drake Baldwin is batting leadoff in his first game back, which is an interesting move by manager Walt Weiss. Ozzie Albies is hitting cleanup, and Ha-Seong Kim gets a shot at shortstop with Mauricio Dubon in left field.

The Braves-Giants series is taking place at Truist Park.

The addition of Drake Baldwin back to the lineup is great news for the Braves. Baldwin has been one of the team’s best hitters.

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Drake Baldwin with the Braves

Drake Baldwin, after winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2025, is putting together a phenomenal sophomore campaign. He’s batting .303 this season with 13 home runs, 38 RBI, and 57 hits in 48 games.

CBSSports wrote (0n 6/16):

“Baldwin has not been in action since he was placed on the injured list May 19 and will make his first start back for Tuesday’s series opener. Before landing on the injured list, the 25-year-old slashed .303/.389/.543 with 13 homers and 38 RBI. Atlanta’s catching depth is already razor-thin with Sean Murphy on the 60-day IL, so Baldwin provides them a very big relief.”

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