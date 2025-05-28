Tigers ‘Most Interesting Buyer’ in Upcoming Trade Deadline

As the July 31 MLB Trade Deadline approaches, the Detroit Tigers are positioned as definitive buyers, aiming to solidify their status as contenders in the American League.

This marks a significant shift from previous seasons, where the team often found itself in rebuilding mode.

“I must admit that I was wrong about the Tigers,” CBS Sports‘ R.J. Anderson said. “I felt they had a real chance of missing the playoffs after an offseason that felt too lackadaisical for my tastes following last year’s strong finish.

“Instead, Detroit should sail into the mad season in a position of strength.”

Strategic Acquisitions and Development

Under the leadership of manager A.J. Hinch and President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris, the Tigers have transformed into a formidable force.

Their offense, once a liability, now ranks fourth in MLB with an average of 5.38 runs per game. Key contributors include Spencer Torkelson, who has emerged as a power threat, and Javier Báez, who has successfully transitioned to center field, providing both defensive prowess and offensive production.

The Tigers’ front office has been proactive in enhancing the roster. Notable transactions in 2025 include:

February 12 : Traded pitcher Mason Englert to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Drew Sommers.

March 13 : Acquired pitcher Bailey Horn from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations.

March 28 : Acquired outfielder Brewer Hicklen from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations; Hicklen was called up on April 8.

These moves reflect a commitment to both immediate success and long-term development.

Detroit’s pitching staff has been a cornerstone of their 2025 success. The rotation boasts the best ERA in MLB since the start of the 2024 season. Tarik Skubal leads the charge, emerging as a Cy Young Award favorite.

The bullpen has also been instrumental, with Hinch employing innovative strategies to maximize effectiveness.

Trade Deadline Outlook

Given their current trajectory, the Tigers could be active buyers at the Trade Deadline, with several key areas drawing the front office’s attention–third base standing out the most.

While the team has relied on a patchwork approach at the hot corner, with Matt Vierling and Jace Jung splitting time, injuries and inexperience have exposed the position as a weak spot in an otherwise strong roster.

Vierling, originally an outfielder, was recently sidelined with shoulder inflammation, and while Jung shows promise, he’s still developing at the big-league level. As a result, Detroit has been linked to several high-profile trade targets.

One name that continues to surface is Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals, a perennial All-Star known for his elite defense and veteran bat. Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden even floated a potential trade package involving top prospects Josh Randall and Carson Rucker.

Another intriguing option is Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays, who, while traditionally a shortstop, could transition to third base and provide a significant offensive boost.

Beyond third base, the Tigers are also eyeing bullpen reinforcements to solidify their late-inning options. While relievers like Tommy Kahnle and Will Vest have been effective, others such as Tyler Holton and Beau Brieske have shown inconsistency.

Adding a high-leverage arm could be crucial for maintaining leads in tight games. Additionally, the team is exploring options to bolster offensive production from the catcher position, seeking a little more consistency behind the plate.

“The Tigers look like the most interesting buyer in the land,” Anderson said.